COLLEGE PARK (AP) — Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan.
Just before Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) and Maryland (6-5, 3-5) kicked off, third-ranked Michigan edged Illinois on a late field goal. The Buckeyes then had plenty of problems of their own against the Terrapins. Ohio State trailed 13-10 at halftime, and the Buckeyes were up just 33-30 when they turned the ball over on downs at the Maryland 42 with 6:36 remaining in the game.
Ohio State forced a three-and-out, however, and Hayden helped the Buckeyes run out most of the remaining time. Noah Ruggles kicked a 45-yard field goal with 42 seconds left, and Steele Chambers added a defensive touchdown with 9 seconds to play.
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who fumbled on that play, remained down on the field for a while before walking off very slowly.
Hayden finished with 146 yards on 27 carries.
TreVeyon Henderson returned after missing Ohio State’s previous two games while injured. He caught an early 31-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud but managed only 19 yards on 11 carries.
Tagovailoa completed his first 11 passes, and although the Terps settled for a couple field goals in the red zone early on, they went ahead 13-10 on a 1-yard TD catch by CJ Dippre with 3:52 left in the half.
This was a far cry from the previous two Ohio State-Maryland meetings, which the Buckeyes won 73-14 and 66-17 — although it wasn’t quite as harrowing for them as their 52-51 overtime win over the Terps in 2018. That game also came the week before they faced Michigan.
Down by three in the third, the Buckeyes took back the lead after Lathan Ransom blocked a punt, giving Ohio State the ball at the Maryland 14. An 8-yard touchdown run by Hayden gave the Buckeyes a 17-13 advantage.
Hayden scored on a 3-yard run with 16 seconds left in the third to make it 27-13, but Maryland answered with Tagovailoa’s 5-yard scoring run early in the fourth. A 2-point conversion cut the lead to six.
Hayden scored again on a 13-yard run, but Jakorian Bennett returned a blocked extra point all the way for two points, making the score 33-23.
Tagovailoa threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jeshaun Jones on fourth down after scrambling to his right to keep the play going. That trimmed the lead to three with 9:49 to go.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio State: This was the second-most points allowed by the Buckeyes this season, surpassed only in their 44-31 win over Penn State, but Ohio State escaped on the road and showed it has enough depth at running back no matter how healthy Henderson is next weekend.
Maryland: The Terps’ improvement this year might not be reflected in their final record. They played Michigan tough in a 34-27 loss in September and then stayed within one score of Ohio State as well. It’s their two losses prior to this one — to Wisconsin and Penn State by a combined 53-10 — that will leave a sour taste.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: It’s the game the Buckeyes and Wolverines have been waiting for — next Saturday at Ohio State.
Maryland: The Terrapins host Rutgers to end the regular season.
Navy 17, UCF 14
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fullback Daba Fofana rushed for 114 yards, and Navy beat No. 17 UCF without completing a pass.
Navy (4-7, 4-4 American Athletic) possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes and gained 248 yards, all on the ground. Xavier Arline threw incomplete on the team’s only passing attempt.
The loss dropped UCF (8-3, 5-2) out of first place in the AAC and all but eliminated the Knights’ chances of playing at home in the conference championship game.
“It’s frustrating, but we’ve got to play football no matter if we’re home or away,” defensive tackle Ricky Barber said. “Nobody can point fingers. Our plan is to win out at USF, and then no matter where we end up, we’ve got to put the ball down and play.”
Mikey Keene replaced quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in the second half and immediately led the Knights to their only touchdown of the game.
Keene completed his first three passes for 79 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Javon Baker. Plumlee then passed to Baker for the 2-point conversion, tying it at 14 early in the third quarter.
John Marshall forced Keene’s fumble on the Knights’ next possession. It was recovered by Colin Ramos at the UCF 34, and Bijan Nichols’ 45-yard field goal lifted Navy to a 17-14 lead with 8:22 left in the third.
After that it was all defense.
“We knew Plumlee was really dynamic with his legs but he was not as capable as a thrower as Mikey Keene was. So we had the mentality that this guy is probably not going to get out of the pocket as much,” said Marshall, who had four sacks and 10 total tackles. “Two different ballplayers, but I think we were able to get to both effectively.”
Navy had a 14-6 halftime lead after two long touchdown drives.
The Midshipmen took a 7-0 lead on Arline’s quarterback sneak with 8:20 left in the first quarter, completing a 75-yard drive.
“I feel like if we get off to a fast start, we’re a hard team to beat, just the nature of our offense and the way our defense is playing,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “I think that was huge for us to get off to a good start against these guys. We didn’t give them any momentum, even though they moved the ball.”
Field goals of 21 and 31 yards by Colton Boomer made it 7-6, but Navy drove 84 yards to another touchdown late in the first half. Vincent Terrell Jr. ran it in from the 8 with 1:33 left.
Plumlee, a senior who had led UCF’s ninth-ranked offense for most of the season, completed 11 of 18 passes for 107 yards and threw a long interception on the final play of the half. Keene finished 6 of 10 for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Marshall brought his season sack total to 10 1/2, also a Navy record.
UCF gained 314 total yards, well under its season average of 497.7.
“I think they’re spectacular on offense, and the way we were able to put pressure on the quarterback, I think, really affected them later in the game,” Marshall said. “Great defensive effort.”
TAKEAWAYS
Navy: Three weeks ahead of its 123rd showdown with Army, the Midshipmen gained a huge measure of respect late in a losing season. ... Navy is now 8-1 in games without completing a pass in the Niumatolo era (15 years). ... Navy’s previous win, against Temple on Oct. 29, was also accomplished without a completion.
UCF: The loss puts several different scenarios in play for the location of the AAC championship game. It also adds to the importance for the Knights’ game at South Florida next weekend.
UP NEXT
Navy: Plays against Army at Philadelphia on Dec. 10.
UCF: Plays at USF on Nov. 26.
