EASTON — His goalie situation has him stressed.
But down one goal, Kent Island High girls’ head soccer coach Pedro Nascimento told his team at halftime Wednesday to relax.
The Bucs did just that, reeling off four goals in less than 11 minutes in the second half to rally past Easton for a 5-2 victory at Warrior Stadium.
“They were a little bit anxious with the space Easton was giving us, and they were forcing some balls instead of staying composed and trying to do short passes,” Nascimento said. “So I talked to them and said, ‘Hey, let’s relax a little bit. We’re going to find the goal. No need to rush’. They started to move the ball in the second half a little bit more short and we could find the empty space.”
Eleven minutes into the second half, Kent Island captain McKaylie Mogel knocked a shot inside the right post and Warrior keeper Yuliana Jimenez to forge a 2-2 tie.
Less than 2 minutes later, freshman Abbie Mahaffey almost nudged the Buccaneers (3-1 overall, 2-0 North Bayside) ahead but was denied by Jimenez. Kent Island continued pressuring Easton and 1:49 later, Mahaffey did put Kent Island in front with a shot into the right side of the net.
“The whole game I was just trying to score and I was getting frustrated,” said Mahaffey, who had a one-on-one chat with Nascimento during the first half. “When I finally relaxed I was able to go around and score and put it in twice.”
Just 1:10 later, Mahaffey struck again, receiving a ball around the 30-yard line, sprinting down the left sideline before veering in on goal. Mahaffey’s shot was initially stopped by Jimenez, but the ball trickled away from Easton’s keeper and hit off a sliding Warrior defender before Mahaffey put it in for a 4-2 lead with just under 25 minutes left in the half.
“I was telling her to relax and a couple of things she didn’t see in the game,” Nascimento said of his first-half talk with Mahaffey. “So she was hanging out with the last defender and she should be hanging with the second line of the defense so she could receive that ball early and we could do the short connections that we did in the second half.”
McKenna Pritchett had a chance to trim Easton’s deficit a little over 20 minutes left, but her low, hard shot was stopped just in front of the goal by Kent Island’s second keeper of the game — Allison Corbin.
“They are going to be very stressful games. Very stressful games,” Nascimento said with a laugh. “We don’t have a goalie so I’m trying to rotate as much as I can.”
Grace Turner played in goal the first half for Kent Island. Corbin took over the start the second half and was replaced by Caroline Cavanaugh with 19 minutes left in the game.
Just before that switched, Kent Island’s Peyton Huber struck a direct kick from about 25 yards out that never left the ground and rolled into the far left corner of the net past a screened Jimenez for a 5-2 lead.
“I keep preaching to them that our goal at the beginning of the season was to win the Bayside North,” said Easton first-year head coach Thomas Hummel, whose team has led in all three of its games this season. “You can’t do that by only playing hard for a half. And so it’s frustrating. We want to have a good time, we want to enjoy ourselves. But when you’re not reaching your goal, when we’re not playing for 80 minutes, it’s a tough thing to do.”
Easton (0-3, 0-2) took a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute when Emily Currie scored into the left side of the net. Kent Island pulled even, when Jimenez ventured out of the goal only to have Mogel place a cross right in front of the goal, where Corbin deposited easily into the vacant net in the eighth minute.
The Warriors regained the lead with 12:19 left in the first half when Corinne Mead hammered a direct kick from about 20 yards out that glanced off the hands of Turner and into the net for a 2-1 lead.
North Caroline 8
North Dorchester 0
RIDGELY — Claire Blue scored four goals and Taylor Tribbett netted three goals and three assists and the Bulldogs notched their first win of the season.
Madison Mcninch also scored for North Caroline and Rebecca White had two assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.