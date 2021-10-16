STEVENSVILLE — Matt Burnside played in only two of the four games Kent Island High’s football team had during the COVID-abbreviated season last spring.
“Last year I pretty much didn’t have a season,” said Burnside, who played one game at his usual quarterback position and another at wide receiver. “And one (game) I didn’t even do anything. I wasn’t even quarterback.”
Burnside also had never beaten North Caroline in three tries
Well, the senior quarterback made up for a lot Friday night, throwing for one score and running for three consecutive touchdowns, as the Buccaneers used a 21-point fourth-quarter to pull away from rival North Caroline, 38-14, at Andy Schipul Stadium.
“Oh, this is amazing,” Burnside said. “Since I’ve been here I’ve never beaten North Caroline. To do it on senior night, it feels amazing.”
After building a 17-14 lead during a back-and-forth first half, Kent Island (7-0) and North Caroline (3-3) appeared to be on course for a down-to-the wire finish after a scoreless third quarter.
But the Bulldogs were plagued by penalties in the second half and struggled to get anything going offensively.
North Caroline’s first second-half possession ended with quarterback TJ Bunce being intercepted by Keegan O’Brien. On its next possession, starting running back and linebacker Owen Doyle was ejected for two personal fouls. The Bulldogs eventually punted, giving Kent Island possession on its 42-yard line.
Four plays into the drive, officials slapped North Caroline’s sideline with two dead-ball penalties, giving the Bucs a first down on the Bulldogs’ 30.
Despite that string of penalties, North Caroline’s defense continued to keep it a three-point deficit.
But Kent Island sprung Garrett Griebel for a 10-yard gain on third-and-9, then had Burnside (10 of 24, 139 yards) connect with Mason Brockington for an 18-yard pickup to the Bulldogs 6. Burnside capped the drive three plays later, burrowing into the end zone on a 2-yard quarterback sneak. James Gardner — who was 5 of 5 on point-after attempts and drilled a 27-yard first-quarter field goal — tacked on the extra point for a 24-14 lead with 9 minutes, 8 seconds left in the game.
Kent Island head coach Damian Ferragamo attributed the Bucs’ early struggles to his team having last Saturday’s homecoming game against Parkside canceled, and North Caroline.
“I think our time off last week hurt us,” Ferragamo said. “It’s hard to keep a high school kid focused when their homecoming game gets canceled. And then we’re scrambling looking for a game and no one will play us. It throws off the routine.
“I think there was some sluggishness in the first half,” Ferragamo continued. “And of course a lot of that is how good North Caroline’s football team is. You know they caused a lot of those problems and a lot of our sloppiness.”
North Caroline’s offensive struggles continued.
Griebel intercepted Bulldog backup quarterback Nasai Bell and made a 31-yard return to the North Caroline 3. Two plays later, Burnside scored on a 1-yard sneak to give the Bucs — after Gardner’s PAT — a 31-14 lead with just under 6 minutes left.
“It just got away from us in the second half,” North Caroline head coach James McCormick said. “Made some mistakes, few turnovers. Their kids made some plays, we did some stupid things and that was the difference.
“Mistakes and penalties,” McCormick continued. “We’d get something going and we’d shoot ourselves in the foot. We’d get a stupid penalty or something like that would happen. You’ve got to play 48 minutes. We played 24. That’s the difference. Against playoff-caliber teams you’ve got to compete the full time and we didn’t.”
North Caroline’s next possession ended with Ryan Sweiderk intercepting Bell and dodging downfield 49 yards for a touchdown and a 38-14 cushion with 4:17 remaining.
“We came out with a lot of intensity,” Burnside said of the second half.
Kent Island took a 7-0 lead 4:29 into the game, when Burnside hit Brockington with a 28-yard touchdown pass and Gardner converted the PAT.
The Bulldogs needed a little over 2 minutes to answer, as Jayden Watkins’ 60-yard run set up Doyle’s 9-yard touchdown run off left tackle. Nathan Heilig’s extra-point kick forged the game’s only tie at 7-7.
Gardner’s 27-yard field goal with 3:23 left in the opening quarter nudged the Bucs to a 10-7 lead.
North Caroline recovered a fumble late in the first quarter, and began a 60-yard scoring march, highlighted by McCabe Piavis hauling in a pass from Bunce down the middle for a 30-yard gain. Six plays later, Mason McFayden crashed into the end zone from the 2 for a 14-10 lead with 8:48 remaining in the first half.
The game became a defensive struggle before Kent Island took possession with just under 3 minutes remaining in the first half. The Bucs were 3 for 3 on third-down conversions on a scoring drive that put them ahead to stay, the first, a 13-yard pass play from Burnside to tight end Bryce Ravanbakhsh. Burnside scrambled for a 19-yard pickup two plays after. Griebel gained 12 yards on third-and-one. On third-and-goal, Burnside scored on the first of his three consecutive touchdown plunges with 5 seconds left in the half for a 17-14 lead.
“They showed a lot of grit and determination,” Ferragamo said of his team. “Our defense had the ball run on them, something they’re not accustomed to this year. They really stepped it up in the second half.”
North Caroline did not.
“We made some mistakes in the first half; some long pass plays that we gave up,” McCormick said. “We left points off the board. It was a good game in the first half. We didn’t play well in the second half.”
Notes: Prior to the game, Ferragamo was recognized for his 100th career victory that came two weeks ago against Wicomico … Watkins finished with a game-high 86 yards on seven carries. … Kent Island’s Kasey Heath carried 17 times for 72 yards.
Easton 28 Mount Hebron 7
ELLICOTT CITY — Kevin O’Connor ran for a touchdown, then hit Chris Baynard, Logan Weems and Shareef Curry with scoring passes Saturday, as the Warriors improved to 3-4.
Mount Hebron scored on its first series of the game, but was shut out the rest of the way by Easton.
Queen Anne’s 35
Stephen Decatur 34
BERLIN — Junior running back KJ Smothers carried 37 times for 242 yards and three touchdowns, and Dillon Meekins had 11 tackles and an interception Thursday as the Lions edged the Seahawks for their fifth straight win.
Quarterback Devin Wright was 4 of 7 for 63 yards and a touchdown for Queen Anne’s (5-1) and Jayden Handy had 40 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
FIELD HOCKEY
Kent Island 6 Crisfield 0
WESTOVER — Jordan O’Connor and Marley Waters each scored twice Saturday as the Buccaneers improved to 8-1-1.
Allie Cimaglia had one save, as Kent Island posted its third straight shutout and notched its sixth shutout of the season. Brookey Betcher and Megan Carpenter each had one goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.