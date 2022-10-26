POCOMOKE CITY — Hannah White’s penalty stroke was the difference the first time the teams met in September.
White proved to be the difference again Tuesday night, when she launched a penalty stroke into the upper left corner with 1 minute, 6 seconds remaining in overtime to give Washington High a 3-2 victory over Kent Island at Pocomoke High’s Pusey Field at Byrd Stadium for the Jaguars’ first Bayside Conference field hockey championship since 2005.
“I’m a proud coach,” said Washington head coach Erica Henderson, who won conference titles in 2007 and 2008 as a player at Pocomoke under the late Susan Pusey. “Heart. They’ve got it. Practice. Drills. They bring heart.”
Winners of seven straight, Kent Island (10-3) had a chance to break a 2-2 stalemate with 3 minutes remaining in the 10-minute overtime, when midfielder Kelsey Cavanaugh came in on a breakaway, but was stopped by Jaguars goalie Madison Spain, who charged out from her crease to make the save.
Less than 2 minutes later, White got loose for a one-on-one against Buccaneers goalie Allie Cimaglia (nine saves), who made a sweeping leg save. An official though ruled White had been pushed from behind, and initially awarded Washington (11-1) a corner. But after a brief conference with the game’s other two officials, White was awarded a penalty stroke.
“We were in the act of shooting; intentional foul from behind,” Henderson explained. “It warrants an upgrade in the call. The initial call was coming from behind. And then they translated that over into a penalty stroke because it should be an upgraded call for being in the act of shooting and it’s an intentional foul.”
White set up and flung a shot into the upper left corner past Cimaglia for the game-winner, bringing her teammates streaming onto the field in celebration while Kent Island walked away one-goal short in the conference championship for a second consecutive year.
“They fought hard,” Kent Island head coach Laura Harding said of her team. “They played well. They passed well. The ball was not at our end as much as it was the other end. I thought we tried to overcome the bad calls, but it didn’t work out in favor.”
Washington, which finished with a 13-0 advantage in penalty corners, took a 1-0 lead with 4:52 elapsed in the first quarter, when Logan Davis scored on the Jags’ second penalty-corner opportunity.
The Buccaneers pulled even with 1:41 remaining as Ava Ravabakhah sent a cross from the right side of the circle that Willow Yost tipped in for the equalizer.
The Jaguars moved back in front with just under 12 minutes to go in the second quarter, as White scored off Washington’s fourth corner. But a little over a minute later, the teams were even again when Yost converted Jamie Tranquill’s feed from the right side for her second tip-in goal and a 2-2 tie.
Washington celebrated as if it had regained the lead just before halftime when a hard shot off a corner play banged off the post, not the back of the cage.
Kent Island held off three more corners in the third quarter, and two early in the fourth. Washington then had a man-advantage when the Bucs’ senior star Megan Carpenter had to sit for two minutes after receiving a green card. Washington could not get anything on goal though and the two teams headed to overtime.
“No,” answered Henderson, when asked if she saw a conference title in her team’s future at the beginning of the season. “I knew everything this year was going to be on a level playing field. There’s a lot of good solid hockey players and teams. Did I know that we are capable? Oh yeah. I knew they were capable. It just depends on which team shows up which day. And they showed up.”
