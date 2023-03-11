COLLEGE PARK — Kent Island High senior Allison Corbin never thought she’d be playing for a state basketball championship.
“It’s an accomplishment I’ll never forget,” Corbin said.
She just wished there could have been a perfect ending.
Third-seeded Lackey built a 13-point first-quarter lead and never looked back Saturday night, as the Chargers defeated Kent Island, 53-33, to win the Class 2A state girls’ championship at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center, spoiling the Bucs’ bid for a perfect season.
“These girls had a helluva season,” said Kent Island head coach David Plumer, whose team finished 25-1. “I’m proud of them. The other team had two players that scored over 20 points tonight and it was tough for us to defend.”
Sophomore guard Nadeya Regala scored a game-high 25 points and 6-foot-4 sophomore center Kennedy Hall (23 points, 10 rebonds) proved to be a one-two punch Kent Island struggled to counter throughout the game.
“They got a really, really good inside player and they got another player,” Plumer said of Hall and Regala. “They get the ball inside; hard to defend. And then when you collapse inside they had somebody who could hit the three.”
Corbin (team-high 14 points, 9 rebounds) hit a pair of 3-pointers to give Kent Island a 6-5 lead with 4:39 left in the first quarter. But the Chargers’ fullcourt pressure started forcing turnovers and helped fuel 14-0 run to close the first quarter for a 19-6 Lackey lead.
“I don’t know that it was their defense that rattled us more than we rattled ourselves,” Plumer said. “They played sagging man to man. I kept telling (assistant) coach Mac (Michael Robinson) ‘We’re getting good shots. They’re just not going in.’ We missed some layups. Some of that early stuff, once you get in a hole you’re fighting from behind. And like I said, hat’s off to them.”
A Hall putback extended Lackey’s lead to 21-6 28 seconds into the second quarter. Corbin finally ended the Bucs’ scoring drought with a drive 11 seconds later. Kent Island trimmed its deficit to 21-11 and 23-13 in the second quarter, and got as close as nine, when sophomore Sydney Riska (9 points) scored on a follow with 1:37 left before half, getting the Bucs within 26-17.
But Regala buried a 3 pointer before Hall converted 1 of 2 free throws, giving Lackey (24-3) a 30-17 halftime lead.
Lackey’s one-two combination struck again in the opening minutes of the second half, as Hall scored inside before Regala connected on one of her five 3-pointers for a 35-17 lead.
Kent Island, which erased a 14-point second-half deficit in Wednesday’s semifinal victory over Hereford, got as close as 14 at the end of the third quarter (41-27). But the Bucs could not muster another huge comeback as Hall and Regala accounted for all of Lackey’s 12 fourth-quarter points.
“Obviously we didn’t play our best game,” Plumer said. “I’m not disappointed though. Twenty-five and one? How can you be disappointed? I’m disappointed we didn’t win. But I’m not disappointed in them at all.”
