STEVENSVILLE — Darius Foreman and Malique Leatherbury have proven to be two of the Bayside Conference’s most electric offensive talents this season.
And though injury has slowed Foreman in recent weeks, Kent Island High head football coach Bryon Sofinowski was more concerned with his defense doing its job than the big-play potential of Wicomico’s two dynamic stars.
“Nothing matters other than what your team does,” Sofinowski said. “And my team, and my defensive coaches, played an incredible game tonight.”
The Buccaneer defense was superb Friday night, holding the Indians to just 59 yards in offense and four first downs while molding an impressive 38-0 victory in a Class 2A East Region second-round playoff at Andy Schipul Stadium.
Winners of 10 straight, Kent Island (10-1) will host Huntingtown (7-4) on Friday in a 2A state quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Huntingtown upset defending 2A state champion Douglass, 28-22, on Saturday.
“I tip my hat to those coaches,” Wicomico head coach Isaiah Taylor said. “They did a heckuva job defensively.”
And it started on the Indians’ first possession.
Wi-Hi’s Taveon Outlaw returned the opening kickoff to the Kent Island 19-yard line. Leatherbury gained 9 yards around right end on second down before Jordyn Handy picked up a tough yard for a first down.
But the Bucs stiffened. Leatherbury picked up a yard on first down before Foreman was sacked for a 6-yard loss. After a Foreman incompletion on third down, Anthony Hambleton’s 30-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
“We had some success early in the first quarter on the first possession,” Taylor said. “Obviously we got a great kick return. We were in great position. We just didn’t capitalize. And because Darius was limited — no excuses whatsoever — but that element of him running the ball, which normally opens things up, just wasn’t there tonight. So we had to do other things that just didn’t work. They did a good job of containing us.”
Wicomico’s next eight possessions produced just three first downs, and ended with three three-and-outs, two turn-over-on-downs, and interceptions by Kent Island’s Keegan O’Brien and Kasey Heath. The Indians’ other possession ended with time running out on the first-half clock.
“We knew they were a great team,” O’Brien said. “We knew we were going to have to work hard and we came out in practice every single day this week with just number one, Malique Leatherbury in mind, and number three, the quarterback, Darius Foreman (in mind). We knew we had to contain them, and if we did we would win the game.
“We have a great defensive coordinator,” O’Brien said of Bucs DC Tim Goodrich. “Definitely one of the best in the Bayside. He knows how to attack each game. He’s going to give us his best every week and we just have to execute.”
Kent Island — which defeated Wi-Hi, 28-13 on Sept. 30 — did just that, notching its first shutout of the season while tagging the Indians’ with their first shutout of the year.
“We’re out here watching film every single day,” said Heath, who capped his third five-touchdown performance of the season by returning an interception 33 yards for a score with 43 seconds left in the third quarter. “And it really puts an edge over our opponent because we understand all the tendencies that they use, and that’s a really big advantage going into a game. Everybody has tendencies that you have to watch out for.”
Foreman was held to minus 6 yards on three attempts, and completed 4 of 19 passes for 30 yards. Leatherbury carried five times for 16 yards and was held without a reception. Wicomico (7-4) finished with just 29 rushing yards.
“They had an incredible game plan,” Sofinowski said of Goodrich and the defense. “They executed it perfectly. Everything they did tonight was done extremely well. We don’t worry about what the other team has. All we worry about is what we have, and our boys did an outstanding job tonight. I’m so proud of them.”
Heath put together another battering-ram like rushing performance, carrying 35 times for 154 yards, that included four touchdown runs of 2 yards or less.
“We had a little trouble because they were running a 7-2 defense, and it’s hard to just block everybody right there,” Heath said. “But we still pounded it through everything that we could. We just made the most out of everything.
“That’s all you really need,” said Heath in regard to the majority of his runs being 10 yards or less. “You don’t really need the big numbers. I mean the big numbers are all right for stats, but to win a football game, all you need is three, four yards a carry. Stats don’t really matter in the playoffs to keep your football (team) alive.”
After Hambleton’s missed field goal, Kent Island drove 80 yards in 11 plays, capped by Heath’s 2-yard touchdown blast up the middle with just under 3 minutes left in the first quarter. Max Barba hammered the first of his five point-after kicks through for a 7-0 lead.
Heath accounted for all 48 yards on the Bucs’ 10-play scoring drive that was punctuated by the senior running back’s 1-yard touchdown with 5:13 left in the second half.
Wi-Hi’s following possession ended with Outlaw getting dropped for a 6-yard loss on fourth down at the Indians’ 32. Kent Island pushed to the Wicomico 12 before Barba drilled a 30-yard field goal with 18.7 seconds left in the half for a 17-0 lead.
“That was huge,” Sofinowski said of Barba’s field goal.
So was quarterback Tommy Mcandrews’ 59-yard pass to O’Brien that set up Heath’s 2-yard touchdown run less than 2 minutes into the second half, widening Kent Island’s lead to 24-0.
Mcandrews completed 3 of 4 for 105 yards, with all three completions going for first downs.
A short Wi-Hi punt gave Kent Island possession at the Indians’ 22 midway through the third quarter. Six plays later, Heath made a little hop-step into the end zone for a 1-yard score and a 31-0 lead.
“I’m coaching in the Crab Bowl this year,” Taylor said of the annual all-star game featuring the state’s top high school players. “And he (Heath) was one of the first guys I selected for that all-star game. He’s a heckuva football player.
“The one thing that stands out to me about him is he doesn’t come off the field, offense or defense,” Taylor continued. “A typical high school football player, they struggle to do that because it takes a really tough kid. Great job by him. He falls forward. He’s smart. He’s got great instincts. A heckuva kid.”
