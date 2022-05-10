STEVENSVILLE — Kent Island High boys’ head lacrosse coach Bobby Woolley calls it controlled madness.
The control is found in his team’s offense, which zips pass after pass around a defense before cranking a shot on goal or feeding a cutting teammate for a score. Control is also found in the Bucs’ in-your-face defense that hounds opponents and limits opportunities.
As for the madness part of the equation, well, one only has to watch how Kent Island players tear after ground balls as if their playoff-lives depend on scooping every single one.
“We want to go into every game like it’s the state championship,” Buccaneers sharpshooter Jamie Smith said.
Kent Island showed all those qualities Monday night at Andy Schipul Stadium while blanking Stephen Decatur, 16-0, for the first shutout in the 16 years the Bayside Conference boys’ lacrosse championship has been played.
“Lot of good things tonight,” Woolley said after the Bucs won their seventh conference championship in 10 years — the title game was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19, or last year because of the state playoffs. “I think the guys played fast when it counted. They didn’t come out of the gate so fast and furious to make mistakes. We just basically had to maintain possession until we got comfortable and once we got comfortable the scores started rolling. That’s a tribute to them, not letting any type of pregame energy enter the game and just let themselves settle in. Worked well for us.”
It certainly did on this night.
Mike Ruffennach put the Bucs (12-1) up 1-0 on an extra-man opportunity with 6 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first quarter. Less than 2 minutes later, Smith began working on his seven-goal haul for the game, wheeling from behind the cage, launching himself across the crease and tucking a shot past Seahawks goalie Collin Fohner (14 saves).
“Right now we’re just an energetic team,” Smith said. “Never slack at practice. Coaches are always on us about keeping the intensity up.”
That intensity was most evident in the ground-ball game, as the Buccaneers charged after 50-50 balls as if they were trying to dig out of a 10-goal deficit.
“That’s the common point here we have to play: four quarters of madness,” Woolley said. “Controlled madness. Every ground ball matters because you never know when the one you need is the one you’ve got to go and get. These guys are certainly excited about making the little plays which stack up real quick.”
Kent Island started steadily stacking up his lead. Smith unloaded a dart that ricocheted off the underside of the crossbar and fell behind Fohner with 1:16 left in the first. Forty-five seconds later, Ruffennach squeezed off a shot in a crowd in front of the net for a 4-0 lead.
“I think we’re playing really well,” Smith said. “Obviously we can work out a few things. Some mistakes on the field we can fix for the playoffs.”
The only miscues the Bucs seem to make on this night was dropping an occasional pass. But they quickly retrieved the ball before Decatur could gain possession and head the other way.
Kent Island widened its lead to 9-0 in the second quarter, as Ryan Sweiderk, Nate Kratovil (assist) and Owen Wynot each found the back of the net, along with Smith, who scored twice.
Decatur had an extra-man opportunity with 37 seconds remaining in the first half, when the Bucs were hit with 1-minute crosschecking penalty. But the Seahawks couldn’t mount a series threat to close the half, then were stymied by Kent Island junior goalie Kasey Heath (six saves, six ground balls) and company the first 23 seconds of the second half.
“We were rolling,” Heath said. “Defense was clicking on all cylinders. We were doing really well.
“I think it’s because we’ve all been playing with each other for a long time; ever since first grade,” Heath continued. “I just think the IQ is there. We’re talking. We’re communicating. We’re doing everything we need to do to shut these teams out.”
Kent Island continued goal stacking in the third quarter.
Still down a man, Jack Creighton gained possession and parked a shot past Fohner for a 10-0 lead. Decatur had another EMO a little over a minute later, but Heath intercepted a pass behind the goal before the Seahawks were flagged for a penalty.
Smith scored twice in less than 2 minutes and Jack Mulligan (two assists) netted a goal to end the third quarter, putting the Bucs ahead 13-0. Mulligan tucked a sidewinder past Fohner — who made a slew of superb stops — to open the fourth quarter.
Decatur had its best scoring opportunity with 8:34 remaining, when the Bucs were called for slashing and tripping — both 1-minute penalties. Heath dropped to his knees to make one stop before his teammates cleared the ball.
“We were down two men there for a minute and the boys played lights out,” Woolley said. “Got the ball on the ground, fought like crazy for it.”
Kent Island closed the scoring in the fourth with Jack Hooks and Smith each netting a goal.
“As far as forced turnovers and unforced turnovers tonight, I think we were almost perfect,” Woolley said. “We’re not giving the ball away, and that matters down the stretch. I’m happy with that part of the game.
“Sixteen to zero is great an all, but there’s always room for improvement,” added Woolley, whose team lost by a goal to Hereford in last year’s Class 2A state final. “There’s just something about this group that leaves me excited about what tomorrow brings because they’re going to look at this and they’re not going to hang their hat on it. You can tell after the game they weren’t too terribly excited about what they did. They now there’s bigger goals on the horizon.”
