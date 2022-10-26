CAMBRIDGE — Kent Island High head cross country coach Kristin Park joked about the motivational bit where a bear was going to dine on any of her runners unable to break 45 minutes.
But having their lengthy reigns over the Bayside Conference end last season was all the motivation the Buccaneers needed Wednesday afternoon.
Sarah Van Ornum and Reese Delp finished 1-2 in the girls’ race, and Brady Medeiros, Isayah Stewart and Trey Donnelly all placed in the top five of the boys’ competition, as Kent Island swept the conference titles at Cambridge-South Dorchester’s Jungle course for the eighth time in 11 years.
“Dropping it was hard on them last year,” said Park, whose boys’ team had a 10-year title run ended by James M. Bennett shortly after Easton’s stopped the girls’ four-year championship streak. “And I think this group really came back, really re-focused, and started thinking about what they want. And of course Bayside championships is always up there.”
Van Ornum did keep one school streak intact, when she became the sixth consecutive Kent Island runner to win the girls’ championship, following in the footsteps of Mandy Fine (2016), Molly Connelly (2017-18) and Charlotte Kratovil-Lavelle (2019). The senior also became the Bucs’ second back-to-back champ in girls’ history, joining Connelly.
Kent Island totaled 32 points to outdistance runner-up North Caroline by 32 points. In addition to Van Ornum, Delp was second in 19:15.30, followed by Mackenzie Ellwood (ninth, 21:56.80), Kaitlyn Stevens (10th, 21:58.60) and Rilyn Heyliger (13th, 22:16). The top five runners account for a team’s score. It was Kent Island’s 14th girls’ conference crown.
“I was just super-duper happy because all my teammates PR’d (set personal records) pretty much,” Van Ornum said. “That was the big goal for this year.”
Van Ornum had the lead as she emerged from the cover of the 3-mile course’s first patch of trees, but had Delp on her heels. The defending champ opened her lead over the second mile, was well out in front as she ducked in and out of another wooded stretch, and came across the finish line in 18:47.70.
“I did not PR, but I was still happy with my time,” Van Ornum said.
“She really, really wants to leave her mark this year,” Park said of Van Ornum. “And so far she’s had a phenomenal year.”
North Caroline sophomore Brooke Sullivan finished third in 20:47.80 and teammate Lily Rupp was eighth in 21:42.10.
Snow Hill senior Seth Barron became the first in school history to win a boys’ conference title, as he moved to the front over the first mile and was never challenged en route to clocking a winning time of 16:35.10 — more than 40 seconds ahead of runner-up Medeiros.
But Medeiros led a small pack of Bucs across the finish, running a second-place 17:15.70, followed by Isayah Stewart, who delivered a gigantic kick over the home stretch for a third-place 17:22.30. Trey Donnelly placed fifth (17:25.20), followed by Jullian Stewart (17th, 18:33.80) and Ryan McCann (25th, 19:24.70).
“I knew this year we had to do it,” Medeiros said of recapturing the title and starting a new streak. “We had to get that streak back. Job’s not finished. We’ve got regionals next week and we’re going to do it again.”
The Bucs finished with 52 points, 34 ahead of second-place Snow Hill.
Medeiros was in third behind Stephen Decatur’s Ethan Justice, but moved into second place over the third mile. And though Barron had too great a lead to reel in, Medeiros said the team’s main objective was putting a bunch at the top.
“Race started out a little slow, and I knew I had to pace myself a little while,” Medeiros said. “He (Barron) was out of the equation. Our goal was to get some medal spots. We knew what we had to do to win and that’s what we did.”
It was Kent Island’s 15th overall boys’ championship.
Snow Hill’s second-place performance was bolstered by Justin Hurney’s fourth-place finish of 17:23.
North Dorchester senior Nasir Polk was seventh (17:47.60), and North Caroline’s John Sullivan was eighth (17:49.20).
Boys’ Soccer
Cambridge-SD 2, Mardela 0
MARDELA SPRINGS — Justin Knox scored both goals as the fifth-seeded Vikings blanked the Warriors in a Class 1A East Region Section II first-round clash.
North Caroline 2, Queen Anne’s 1
CENTREVILLE — The sixth-seeded Bulldogs outscored the No. 3 seed Lion, 9-8, in a shootout to advance to the 2A East Section II semifinals.
Logan Harned scored for North Caroline in regulation, which ended in 1-1, along with the two overtime periods. Ayden Russell had the winning PK for North Caroline.
Girls’ Soccer
North Caroline 2, Easton 0
EASTON — Taylor Tribbett’s two goals and Ashley Lawry’s 12 saves helped carry the fifth-seeded Bulldogs over No. 4 Easton in a 2A East Section II quarterfinal.
