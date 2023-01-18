EASTON — Kent Island High girls’ basketball team practices everything. And that includes shooting 3-pointers.
The Buccaneers had five different players sink a 3-pointer Wednesday night, three coming in the first quarter that helped build an early lead that was never threatened in a 47-31 victory over Easton.
“It’s not by accident,” Kent Island head coach David Plumer said of his team’s 3-pointer performance. “We practice them.”
Kent Island (12-0 overall, 9-0 North Bayside) scored the game’s first four points, but Easton (9-3, 7-2) pulled even on Serenity Velez’ layup and two free throws from Ty Moody.
Lilly Dauses’ left-handed bucket and two free throws nudged the Bucs to an 8-4 lead. Kent Island then started zeroing in from long distance.
Caroline Cavanaugh’s 3 with 4:40 left in the opening quarter extended the Bucs lead to 11-4. The Warriors closed within three, but Allison Corbin (12 points) splashed a trey and scored on a baseline drive. Cavanaugh canned a second 3-pointer before Corbin scored on another baseline drive to cap a 10-0 run to close the first period for a 21-8 lead.
“Real important,” Plumer said of his team starting fast. “We know it’s tough to play here. I personally for years have had tough times playing here against good coaches and good teams. So I was really, really happy with the quick start and people making their shots.”
Moody hit the first of two free throw attempts 15 seconds into the second quarter to make it 21-9. But Easton wouldn’t score again until Damiya Henry’s turnaround bank shot with 1:45 left in the quarter. By that time Kent Island had expanded its lead to 28-9.
“We couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half,” said Easton head coach Lesley Staehli, who watched her team’s nine-game win streak get stopped. “Our shooting was way off tonight. We tried to tell them to keep their composure going into this game. They did well keeping their composure, but our shots were just off tonight.
“I think they just shot the three-ball well,” Staehli said of Kent Island. “We don’t see too many teams that can shoot. Everybody on their team can shoot the three. It’s kind of hard to guard all five of them shooting the three, but we learn and we’ll just fix it for next game.”
Both teams went cold in the third quarter — Kent Island outscoring Easton 6-4 — but the Bucs drained two more 3-pointers, with Alivia Hanesworth and Lacey Dauses each connecting from beyond the arc.
Kent Island carried a 36-15 cushion into the fourth quarter, and widened its lead to 24 in the opening minutes before Plumer pulled his starters.
“I still think we’ve got some cleaning up to do, but that’s just me being hard,” Plumer said. “But I’m proud of them.
“They are coming into shape, but we’re a work in progress,” Plumer continued. “That’s literally what I just told them. Until you win a state championship and you’re the last one on the podium, you’re a work in progress. So we’ll keep working at it.”
Henry led Easton with 10 points.
