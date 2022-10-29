STEVENSVILLE — Max Barba admitted he and his Kent Island High soccer teammates have made a habit of starting slow this season.
That wasn’t a problem Saturday.
Barba and Nolan Burns each scored in the opening 10 minutes to help catapult the top-seeded Buccaneers to a 6-0 victory over No. 4 seed Easton in a Class 2A East Region Section II semifinal at Andy Schipul Stadium.
Kent Island (11-1-1) will host second-seeded and defending Class 2A state champion Parkside (10-2-1) on Tuesday in the Section II final. It will be the seventh consecutive time the Bucs and Rams have met to decide the section championship — not including 2020, when there were no playoffs because of COVID-19.
Parkside — which advanced with a 4-0 win over sixth-seeded North Caroline yesterday — and Kent Island played to a 2-2 draw during the regular season.
“We’ve been such a second-half team all season,” Kent Island head coach Lin Outten said. “To get two quick goals like that was excellent but surprising to me, just because we’ve struggled to score early. But we also had a lot of the ball (possession). We were able to steal it back several times in their half, so we had a short field to work and get a shot with. We had a good week of practice because it set us up to play well today.”
Outten may have been a bit concerned after Bucs’ 5-1 loss to Stephen Decatur in Monday’s Bayside Conference championship, which saw Decatur take a 1-0 lead in the game’s second minute.
Kent Island didn’t start quite that fast yesterday, but got a nice one-two punch early from Barba and Burns. Barba, who finished with a hat trick, gave the Bucs a 1-0 lead when he converted a feed from Burns 6:37 into the game. Just 3:06 later, Isaiah Knowles sent a cross from left wing to Burns, who drilled a shot inside the far post for a 2-0 advantage.
“We had a lot of preparation coming into this game,” Burns said. “We had home-field advantage. And we started hot.”
It took almost 20 minutes before another goal was scored, as Burns caught up with Eric Hofmann’s through pass and put it past Warriors keeper Charlie Kaminskas for a 3-0 bulge with 11:23 left in the first half.
“We made some mistakes and they capitalized on them early, and made it too big of a mountain to climb for us,” Easton head coach John Pritchett said. “We took ourselves out of the game. We made several critical errors in the early phases of the match and we just couldn’t recover. But we kept fighting and fighting and fighting, and working as a unit up until the last whistle.”
Though Kent Island defeated Easton, 9-1, in the second game of the regular season, Outten warned his club about the Warriors, who had won 8 of 11, including a victory via penalty kicks over Wicomico in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
“I like this Easton team,” Outten said. “They’re pretty good. Today we were just better mentally prepared than last Monday night’s (Bayside) game. And really after Easton played Wi-Hi we knew it was going to be a difficult game. We were more just ready.”
Barba gave the Buccaneers a 4-0 lead with 3:05 left in the opening half, when he scored on a Burns corner kick.
“That was just a fluke I think,” Barba said of the Bayside loss. “We did not play well as a team on that day. Lot of people put their heads down. We started playing long instead of playing our game.
“Lot more on the ground (today),” Barba said. “We scored early first, came off hot, and we were able to take the lead. Lot of times we come out slow. So we really tried to work on coming out hot right away, just getting the lead, playing with confidence.”
Kent Island tacked on two more in the second half. Burns directed another corner kick into the box that pinballed off legs before teammate Simon Vijinovic deposited into the net with 31:54 left. Barba then capped his hat trick with a little over 21 minutes left.
“I was glad we were able to assert ourselves right away at the start of the game,” Outten said.
Kent Island keeper Steve Sanchez, who denied Evan Ensminger at the left post with 34 minutes left, and later stopped a Brody Byrnes header, was replaced with about 7 minutes remaining by Matt Guerra, who completed the shutout.
St. Michaels 1
Bo Manor 0
ST. MICHAELS — Connor Wheeler scored off Sherwin Mendez’ assist with 8:36 left in the first half Friday, lifting the second-seeded Saints (5-7-1) over the Eagles in a 1A East Region Section I semifinal.
Sophomore keeper Will Sherwood made two saves for St. Michaels’ first shutout of the season.
St. Michaels plays at No. 1 seed Perryville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Queen Anne’s 3
Kent Island 2
CENTREVILLE — Chloe Sharp scored the game-winner with 30 seconds remaining in the first overtime Friday to boost the Lions.
No. 2 seed Queen Anne’s (10-4) plays at top-seeded Parkside (10-3) on Tuesday for the region title.
The Lions rallied twice in the second half, with Sierra Lester forging a 1-1 tie midway through the half, and Olivia Ryan netting the game-tying goal with 2:30 left in regulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.