STEVENSVILLE — Justin Holland has been waiting for Isayah Stewart to break through in the 800 meters for years.
Kent Island High’s head track and field coach has watched Stewart fall back early then kick late only to fall short in the half mile time after time at the finish line.
That pattern ended Saturday afternoon at Andy Schipul Stadium, as Stewart came off the final turn and surged past Queen Anne’s County’s Dylan Hurlock and Ben Marks over the final 100 meters en route to winning the 800, helping the Buccaneers win the boys’ team championship at the Class 2A East Regional championships.
“I’ve been asking him to start fast and finish fast and he finally actually did it,” Holland said of Stewart, who clocked a personal-record time of 1 minute, 56.63 seconds to edge Marks (2nd, 1:57.37) and Hurlock (3rd, 1:57.39).
Stewart then anchored Kent Island’s 4x400 relay, joining Evan Newcomer, Lloyd Price and Brady Medeiros for a first-place 3:28.85, capping the Bucs’ 117-point performance that was 13 points ahead of runner-up Harford Tech.
Despite the individual title-winning efforts of Sarah Van Ornum, Reese Delp and Gabi Bernhard, Kent Island’s girls fell 1½ points shy of Harford Tech in the girls’ team competition as the Cobras totaled 134 points to the Bucs’ 132½.
Cambridge-South Dorchester won the boys’ Class 1A team title, with Tekai Drummond (400), Jayden Smith (110 hurdles), Tori Willis (300 hurdles) and Antonio Blueford (triple jump) each winning and individual gold, and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays taking first place.
The Vikings finished fourth in the girls’ team competition, with sophomore Le’Asia Todd winning the long jump and high jump titles after taking gold in the triple jump (35 feet, 2 inches) during Day 1 on Thursday.
“I did not think I was going to win three titles honestly,” Todd said. “I knew I was going to win two out of three, but I didn’t think I was going to win (long jump). It feels amazing.”
Todd won the high jump at 4-10 and won the long jump with a 16-8¼, defeating teammate Enazajah Young (2nd, 15-10½). Young, who has been slowed by injury, took first in the 100 meters with a mark of 12.77.
After clearing 10-4 to win the girls’ 2A pole vault on Thursday, Bernhard came back yesterday to win the 100 hurdles in (15.05) and 300 hurdles (personal and school-record 46.46).
“I believed I could do that,” Bernhard said of taking three individual golds. “I did it at Baysides and a couple of meets before. I just wanted to come out here and do my best and PR today. I’m very happy with my performance.”
Bernhard earned a fourth gold, joining Delp, Sarabeth Caldwell and Hazel Walsh on the 4x400 relay, which took first in 4:09.62.
After finishing second to Van Ornum in the 1,600 meters with a personal-record 5:14.12, Delp came back to win 400 in 59.81. Perhaps her most impressive run of the meet though came in the 800 meters, when the sharp sound of the starter’s gun left the senior pained and grabbing her ear.
“The only way to describe it is like if a bomb’s thrown near you during a video game and your player has this ringing in their ear and it’s foggy,” Delp said. “That’s exactly what happened. Like the gun shot and there was this piercing whistle ringing in my ear and I couldn’t hear anything else. I thought I was going to black out or pass out. But then I could balance again and see, and so I just had to keep running. I just kind of held my ear so it wouldn’t ring as bad. But it took awhile for it to fade.”
Delp clutched her ear over the opening 200 meters and fell behind the pack.
“The only open race that I’m going to run at states would be the 800,” Delp said. “So I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I’m about to not qualify for the one race that I want to do.’ But I was like, ‘OK, just qualify. Just try to get top two.’”
Delp did more than that, steadily working her way past the field before taking the lead and holding off a late charge from Van Ornum to win in 2:22.46, a sliver ahead of Van Ornum’s second-place 2:22.47.
Van Ornum also had an impressive regional. The senior teamed with Caldwell, Walsh and Kaitlyn Stevens to win the 4x800 relay on Thursday then broke her own school record in the 3,200 meters with a 10:59.52. Van Ornum moved to the front of the field in Saturday’s 1,600, and pulled away from the field early, winning with a 5:09.37.
Newcomer’s false start in the 2A boys’ 100-meter final left Holland concerned whether the Bucs would be able to recover those lost points.
But Kent Island rebounded nicely, with Trevor Thomas winning the 100 in 11.01, edging Parkside’s Nasir Holden (11.10). Leading that bounce back though was Newcomer, as the senior won the 400 (50.29) and 200 (22.43) before running a leg on the 4x400 relay.
“We had to recover from a false start,” Holland said. “Everybody started to step up, ‘cause I told them we had to make up the points for it. They did a fantastic job. Everybody stepped up. I’m happy for them.”
Kent Island also picked up an important win Thursday, as the 4x800 relay of Medeiros, Trey Donnelly, Steve Sanchez and Stewart took first in 8:26.05.
Queen Anne’s Marks was also a double-winner. The sophomore won the 3,200 meters on Thursday (10:01.57) then gained separation in Saturday’s 1,600 on the way to a first-place 4:31.0.
The North Bayside’s other double gold-medal winner was North Caroline senior Doug Cash, who rolled to victory in the 110 hurdles (15.05) and the 300 hurdles (39.42).
Cambridge-SD’s boys racked up 141 points to win by a 38-point margin over runner-up Snow Hill.
Willis was among the big point earners, winning the 300 hurdles (38.51), taking second in the 100 meters (10.97), third in the 110 high hurdles (15.34), and joining Teshar Drummond, Tekai Drummond and Anthony Hughes on the winning 4x200 relay (1:30.34).
“You always want to get first but I just let the day go by and re-energized,” said Willis, when asked if not winning the 110 hurdles and 100 provided him with extra motivation for the intermediate hurdles. “I just had to get my legs loose and run. When you’re running with your teammates it makes it easier to run.”
But as Willis worked his way through the turn in the 300 hurdles, Blueford, running on the outside lane, fell over a hurdle and managed to put his hands in front of him to help break his fall.
“I came just up to the hurdle and I just tripped over my spike,” Blueford said.
The sophomore also bounced back, winning the triple jump with a 41-11.
Tekai Drummond boosted the Vikings’ point total with his victory in the 400, clocking a 51.74.
But Cambridge-SD got another boost earlier in the meet, when Smith cleared the final hurdle and rallied past Washington’s Ta’Sean Dixon over the final 15 meters to win the 110 hurdles in 15.23. Dixon was second in 15.28.
Cambridge-SD padded its lead in the second-to-last event Saturday, as Teshar Drummond, Hughes, Taymar Alexander and William Jackson won the 4x100 relay in 44.46.
North Dorchester sophomore Derrick Sirmons won the 1A boys’ discus with a heave of 142-6, and Kent County’s Larry Steward won the 1A boys’ high jump, clearing 6-1.
Kent County also had freshman Ke’yare Hawkins win the girls’ shot put title with a throw of 32-7 1/4.
