Colorado TCU Football

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) embraces wide receivers Xavier Weaver (10) and Jimmy Horn Jr. after Saturday’s upset of No. 17 TCU.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Colorado moved into the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Tuesday after scoring the biggest upsets of the opening weekend of the season and No. 4 Florida State jumped into the top five after its resounding victory over LSU in Week 1’s marquee game.


  

