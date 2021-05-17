AMERICAN CORNER — Trent Towers knocked in the go-ahead run and Chris Curler doubled home a pair of insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning Monday, leading North Caroline High’s baseball team to a 4-1 victory over Colonel Richardson, ending the Colonel’s 28-game win streak.
North Caroline’s Chris Curler and Colonel Richardson’s Zach Robbins were locked in a pitchers’ duel through seven innings.
Curler allowed no earned runs, two hits, walked one and struck out 10 over seven innings. Kyle Spies (1-0) came on to pitch two innings of scoreless, no-hit relief, striking out two, walking none, and hitting two batters.
Robbins, who yielded just three hits over eight innings, walked Jayden Watkins to leadoff the ninth and was relieved by Camron Gondeck. After Tanner Young popped out, Mason Pate singled. Towers followed with a single that scored Watkins with the go-ahead run and moved Pate to third base. Curler then doubled to the fence in left-center field, scoring Pate and Towers for a 4-1 lead.
Colonel Richardson (4-1), which went 24-0 en route to winning the Class 1A state title in 2019, had won its first four games this season before yesterday’s loss.
North Caroline improved to 3-1
Easton 16, Kent Island 6
STEVENSVILLE — Jarin Winters pitched 5 1/3 innings of four-hit ball, yielding three runs, walking four and striking out seven as the Warriors improved to 4-1.
Winters also had a hit and drove in three runs as Easton rebounded from Friday’s 9-6 loss at Colonel Richardson.
Carson Brown smacked a pair of doubles, Ryan O’Connor had two hits, and Colin Baynard and Chris Baynard each drove in a pair of runs. Jackson Cronan had one hit, and Jack Dukehard pitched 2/3 innings of no-hit relief.
SOFTBALL
Cambridge-SD 7 — N. Dorchester 0
CAMBRIDGE — Maddie Pleasants notched her 500th career strikeout while tossing her third one-hitter of the season as the Vikings remained unbeaten while handing the Eagles their first loss of the season.
Pleasants (4-0), who has also thrown a no-hitter this season, struck out 13. The senior went 4 for 4 with a triple and double. Natalie Kerr tripled for Cambridge-South Dorchester (4-0).
Q. Anne’s 14, St. Michaels 2
CENTREVILLE — Bre Athey went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and winning pitcher Cameron Whiteford (3-1) homered and drove in three runs as the Lions remained unbeaten and in a first-place tie with Cambridge-SD atop the North Bayside.
Tristyn Stewart went 3 for 4 and knocked in three runs for Queen Anne’s (4-0) and Belle Fields was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. The Lions also got hits from Kenzie Stubbs, Kamryn Brandt and Ryleigh Jordan.
N. Caroline 5, Colonel 2
RIDGELY — Kattie Hutchison pitched a four-hitter, fanning five, and Emma Dansker belted a two-run homer to lead the Bulldogs.
Taylor Dawkins homered and singled for North Caroline, and Emma Beales (two singles), Morgan Rogers (single) and Bailey Werner each doubled. Morgan Towers and Hutchison had one single apiece.
Easton 10, K. Island 0
EASTON — Kate Chapple tossed a one-hitter, striking out nine and walking two, and Olivia Brown went 3 for 3 with a double to pace the Warriors.
Chloe Briner was 2 for 3 for Easton, which also got hits from Hannah Romanik and Samantha Mason.
