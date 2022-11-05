EASTON — The celebration included midair hip checks, at least one acrobatic flip, and plenty of triumphant hugs, high-fives, wide smiles and full-throttled shouts.
North Caroline High head football coach James McCormick — arms extended, his palms down in a plea for calm — then stepped in front of his team searching for an answer.
“I just have one question. Where has this been all year,” McCormick asked.
It may have taken 10 games, but the seventh-seeded Bulldogs certainly picked the right time to play their most complete game of the season Friday night. Sophomore running back Zymear Smith carried 15 times for a season-high 170 yards and five touchdowns, and North Caroline’s defense held Easton star quarterback Kevin O’Connor without a running or passing touchdown for the first time all season while crafting a convincing 41-14 rout of the No. 2 seed Warriors in a Class 2A East Region first-round playoff.
North Caroline (5-5) advances to play at third-seeded Stephen Decatur (8-2) on Friday, with a state quarterfinal berth on the line.
“James and I talked before the game,” Easton head coach Matt Griffith said. “They’ve been Jekyll and Hyde all year long. And when they’re good, they’re tough. And they haven’t been good for a whole game in a lot of cases against some of the better teams. And tonight they were. They were good against us all night long.
“We ran into a buzzsaw tonight, added Griffith, whose team defeated the Bulldogs, 33-20, in Week 5. “They played very well and we played bad. We just weren’t us. Bad night not to be us.”
Playing its first home playoff game since 1993, Easton (7-3) struggled offensively, turning the ball over six times on downs. The Warriors recovered three fumbles and intercepted Bulldogs quarterback Nasai Bell once, but couldn’t channel any of those opportunities into points.
Hounded all game, O’Connor was sacked five times, and was stopped for losses on three other plays. The senior quarterback was held to a season-low 27 yards rushing, and completed 15 of 33 passes for 130 yards and one interception.
“We thought we had a decent game plan,” McCormick said. “We knew the O’Connor kid is special. We’ve got to limit him, not give him the big plays. So we just said, ‘Go out and have some fun. Play fast. Play free. Nobody expects you to win this game except for the guys over here, so let’s get after these guys and see what happens.’”
North Caroline held Easton to its lowest point total of the season — matching the 14 it scored against Wicomico in a loss Sept. 16. But the Warriors had plenty of opportunities.
The Bulldogs quieted the home crowd, when Bell (5 of 9, 92 yards) connected with Trent Towson for a 45-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first quarter. Austin Lynn added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Easton went three-and-out on its next possession, but got the ball back when Jordan Nixon intercepted Bell, giving the Warriors the ball at the Caroline 48. A 24-yard gain by Brandon Jenkins (17 carries, 93 yards) pushed Easton to the 17. But six plays later, on second-and-goal from the 6, O’Connor and Jenkins failed to connect on a pitch and North Caroline recovered the ball.
The Bulldogs chewed more than 2 minutes of clock before Easton recovered a Bell fumble at the North Caroline 22. Again, the Warriors couldn’t convert, as O’Connor threw incomplete on fourth down.
Easton pulled even at 7-7 with 3:10 left in the first half, when freshman Dustin Blue slipped through traffic for a 6-yard touchdown run and Peyton Spies tacked on the point after.
North Caroline committed its third turnover of the half on its next drive, giving Easton possession at the Bulldogs 48. The Warriors reached the 34 before O’Connor threw a fourth-down incompletion.
“I told the boys we have to come out, we have to have a game,” North Caroline senior linebacker Sean Bunce said. “We had nothing else to lose. But we had to come out and play harder. I think the first time we played these boys I think we had ‘em, but something stopped working in the middle of the game. Boys came out today.”
North Caroline took over with 57 seconds left in the half. Smith gained 19 yards on first down. Bell completed all three of his attempts on a six-play scoring drive that included a 32-yard connection with Dontay Warner, and ended with Smith sweeping around right end for a 1-yard touchdown and a 13-7 lead with no time left on the clock. Easton blocked Lynn’s PAT.
“I think having a lead at a time when you (commit) a turnover helps,” McCormick said. “And then we had our backs against the wall, had some short fields and held, and didn’t give points up to Easton. And I think that touchdown right before half with no time on the clock was a big one. I think that was kind of a backbreaker a little bit.”
Despite that Caroline touchdown, Griffith was encouraged Easton had finally broke through on the scoreboard and was receiving the second-half kickoff. But on the first play from scrimmage, O’Connor was dropped for an 8-yard loss by Warner.
“Their front five, seven guys were really good tonight, and they were better than us,” Griffith said of North Caroline’s defensive front. “They were definitely more physical than us tonight.”
Easton’s opening possession end with Chris Baynard’s punt to the North Caroline 10. Sticking strictly with the ground game, the Bulldogs drove 90 yards in 14 plays, with Smith sweeping left, dodging a tackle and scoring on a 1-yard touchdown. Lynn added the extra point for a 20-7 lead with 4:37 left in the third quarter.
The Warriors looked ready to answer, driving from their 20 to the Bulldogs’ 26. But on fourth-and-11, O’Connor’s pass fell incomplete. On the next play, Smith slipped around right end, cut against the grain and sprinted for a 74-yard touchdown jaunt and a 26-7 lead.
“It’s playoff night,” Smith said. “It’s win or go home. And I did not want to go home.
“I know I’ve got the wheels, Smith added. “It feels great just to know we can compete. We haven’t been doing this a lot through the year. But we did tonight.”
The Bulldogs recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Easton fell on Towson’s fumble on the next play. The Warrior offense continued its struggles, O’Connor was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down before a fourth-down incompletion.
Again North Caroline struck swiftly, and again it was Smith, busting free for a 40-yard touchdown, then hauling in Bell’s two-point conversion toss for a 34-7 lead with 10:13 remaining in the game.
“He’s a special talent,” McCormick said of Smith. “He’s got some wheels. He can run and he’s young.”
Bulldog linebacker Tommy Morris set up North Caroline’s final touchdown 2 minutes later, when he intercepted a deflected O’Connor pass and raced 38 yards to the Easton 2.
“We came here ready to play,” Morris said. “We came here ready to fight. We executed. We came out here ready to beat ‘em.”
Three plays later, Smith zipped around right end for a 1-yard touchdown for a 40-7 lead with 6:43 left.
Easton, which had averaged 37 points over its last six games, made it 41-14 with 4:05 left on Jenkins’ 34-yard touchdown run and Spies’ second PAT.
“Defensivey I thought we had a good game plan,” McCormick said. “I thought the kids fundamentally were very solid. I thought our linebackers played lights out, especially Sean Bunce our outside backer played a heckuva a game. He really set the tone for everybody. It was just one of those games when it was just our night.”
Kent Island 47 North Harford 7
STEVENSVILLE — Quarterback Tommy McAndrews completed 7 of 15 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another score, as the top-seeded Buccaneers rolled past the No. 8 seed.
Kent Island (9-1), which hasn’t lost since a season-opening loss at Easton, will host fifth-seeded Wicomico (7-3) on Friday in the second round.
Bucs senior running back Kasey Heath carried 16 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns, and Keegan O’Brien had 34 yards on six touches, had two receptions for 33 yards, and scored a pair of touchdowns. Tucker Claxton (3 receptions, 109 yards) caught a touchdown pass and Nate Green had a 53-yard touchdown run. Nick Kline and Carter Haney each had interceptions for Kent Island.
