APTOPIX US Open Tennis

Coco Gauff holds up the championship trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka for her first Grand Slam title Saturday at the U.S. Open.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — This was what so many folks figured Coco Gauff would do at some point. Didn’t matter how young she was. Didn’t matter whether there were setbacks along the way. Those outsized expectations did not make the task of becoming a Grand Slam champion as a teenager any easier — especially when that chorus was accompanied by voices of others who doubted her.


  

