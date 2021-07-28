CAMBRIDGE — Toby Peer always knew he was going to be a coach.
He was given that title again early Wednesday afternoon when he was introduced as Cambridge-South Dorchester High’s new head football coach before a small gathering in front of Fleetwood Field at McWilliams Stadium.
“What an opportunity,” Peer said. “It’s a great football school with rich tradition. I’m honored and humbled to be next.”
Peer, 51, succeeds Gaven Parker, who stepped down for the second time in two years to focus on his assistant principal duties at Mace’s Lane Middle School.
“The program has always been bigger than one coach, or one player,” Parker said. “That’s what makes CSD great. With that being said, it’s time to flip the page. Been here 10 years now, tried to step away once. I ended up coming back for some unforeseen circumstances but came back and I’m extremely proud of everything we’ve accomplished, the lives we’ve touched, the things we’ve done in the community over my time here.”
Parker stepped down in February 2020 to focus on his administrative career. Al Waters was named the Vikings new head coach in March 2020, but two months later left Cambridge-SD to accept the head coaching position at his alma mater, Queen Anne’s County High. Parker returned and led the Vikings to a 5-2 record during the abbreviated 2021 spring season, bringing his career mark to 22-9, which included a pair of postseason berths and a spot in the 2019 Class 1A state semifinals.
“I’ve fallen in love with the school, with the community,” Parker said. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m just going to continue to grow and get better at my position at Mace’s Lane Middle School as an assistant principal, and I hope to continue to bring that same competitive edge and commitment that I had with the program to Mace’s Lane as well.
“I think coach Peer is going to do a phenomenal job,” Parker continued. “I have done everything within my power to make sure he’s set up for success.”
Peer, who played college ball at Shepherd (West Virginia) University, was head coach at South Hagerstown for eight years, where he compiled a 57-25 record. He stepped down after the 2017 season to become the school’s athletic director, a position he held for three years before making the move to Cambridge.
“I’ve known since I was 8 years old that I was going to be a coach,” Peer said. “I never really had any plan B’s, but I knew I was going to coach. I didn’t know if I was going to teach. But if I wasn’t a teacher then I was going to go into the military or be a policeman. But I’ve wanted to coach since I was 8 years old.”
Among Peer’s staff will be his son, Toby Peer Jr. (T.J.), who recently graduated from Frostburg.
“It’s all about teaching and mentoring kids,” Peer Sr. said. “My background and history speaks for itself. And it’s really just that; it’s history. It’s really not important to me at all.
“It’s all about winning the moment and winning the day,” the Vikings’ new head coach said. “What’s important right now, and what’s important next. It’s about our kids. We have one priority, and that is player development. It’s our job every day to get up and be excited about teaching and mentoring kids. And we just use football to do it. That’s what it’s all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.