Cubs Nationals Baseball

Washington Alex Call, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting the game-winning walk-off homer during Thursday’s ninth inning against the Cubs.

 AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Call had a lengthy batting cage session, an unusual practice before a day game, in an effort to lock in his timing on fastballs. The Nationals’ leadoff batter saw promising results when he lined out to third base twice in his first three at-bats against the Cubs.


