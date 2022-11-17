MVP Awards Baseball

Paul Goldschmidt won the National League MVP award Thursday night, receiving 22 of 30 first-place votes and eight seconds for 380 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel.

 AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals won the National League MVP award Thursday night, taking the coveted trophy for the first time after a couple of close calls earlier in his career.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.