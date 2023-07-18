AMERICAN CORNER — Neil Lambert was looking to use only one pitcher.
Josh Cohee was looking for a strong outing in an effort to bolster his chances to pitch next season for Chesapeake College.
And Caroline Post 29 was looking to get even.
All three came within an inning of getting everything they wanted Monday night, as Cohee yielded just one run and two hits over six solid innings to help Post 29 earn a 14-1 victory over Talbot Post 70 to even the best-of-three American Legion Eastern Shore League baseball playoff series at 1-1.
The decisive third game was scheduled for Tuesday night at Colonel Richardson High School, with the winner earning a berth in Friday’s state tournament at McCurdy Field in Frederick.
“I was talking to my college coaches and they said they were going to pitch me this year,” said Cohee, a Colonel Richardson High graduate who will be a sophomore at Chesapeake this year. “I’ve been throwing a lot of bullpens and trying to get prepared for college. This is just helping me get there. One more and we get to states.”
A few more performances like this and Cohee may enhance his chances to pitch for the Skipjacks.
The only hits the right-hander allowed came in the first inning. Josh Dressler beat out an infield single and stole second. Cohee struck out Alex Rhodes and walked Anthony Massaro. Talbot’s Carson Brown then hit a booming single to center that scored Dressler.
Cohee escaped any further damage though, getting Cullen Murphy out on the infield-fly rule before fanning Ryan McHale to end the inning.
“That’s the nice thing about when you play Legion in the summer, the things you need to work on, that’s what we work on,” Caroline manager Lambert said. “It’s a good thing for the guys who are finishing up high school or that first year of college. It kind of helps them get work in those areas. I think he threw well.
“When they finished the college season he started putting his work in with bullpens to kind of clean up (mechanics) and start to move in that direction,” Lambert continued of Cohee. “So it’s good to see him get the payoff from his hard work. I think he threw well.”
Talbot (4-8), which won last Thursday’s opener 6-4, wouldn’t get another hit or run against Cohee, who retired 15 of the last 17 batters he faced. Talbot’s Brody McDaniel reached first on a dropped strike three with two outs in the second. Cohee set down the next 11 straight before Massaro reached on an error with one out in the sixth inning.
“He’s kind of got a nice repertoire of pitches,” Lambert said of Cohee, who struck out nine and walked just one. “He’s got a solid fastball. He’s got a two-seamer that kind of slides around. His four-seamer sometimes gets a little sink on it, and he’s got a good curveball. And he’s athletic.”
Jack Walls relieved Cohee to start the seventh and struck out the side to complete the two-hitter.
“First-pitch strike,” Talbot manager Albert Pritchett said of Cohee. “Got ahead of everybody. Above-average speed. Held the base runners pretty well.”
Caroline (7-5) jumped on Talbot starter Cullen Murphy for six runs and five hits in the first inning.
Cohee was hit by a pitch to open the top of the first. Tanner Young (2 for 4) doubled. Murphy got Carter Walters (2 for 3) to pop out to second for the first out. Jordan Kelley (2 for 4) followed with a two-run single and scored when Austin Frank (2 for 4) singled. After Jaden Brooks (3 for 5) singled, Walls (3 for 5, three RBIs) lined an RBI single into right fo a 4-0 lead, ending Murphy’s day on the mound.
Massaro came on to end the inning, but Brooks scored on a passed ball and Kenton Robbins’ sacrifice fly plated Walls for a 6-0 lead.
Massaro got the first two outs of the second before he was relieved by Jackson Diefenderfer, who was touched for nine hits over 4 1/3 innings, but only surrendered three runs.
“I thought for us, Jackson Diefenderfer came in in a tough spot from the second to the sixth, and I think held them to three (runs),” Pritchett said. “But had some tough positions where he kind of came around and challenged them. So I thought he did very well.”
Caroline added five runs against reliever Rhodes in the seventh, the big blow a two-run single by Brooks. Post 29 finished with 18 hits.
