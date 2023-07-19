AMERICAN CORNER — Neil Lambert has seen this the past two summers.
Caroline Post 29’s manager has watched his team carry momentum into the American Legion state baseball tournament the past two years, but has yet to see it translate into a victory. He’s hoping that changes starting Friday.
Hunter Wolfe went 3 for 5 with five RBIs to highlight a 15-hit assault Tuesday, as Caroline clinched its third consecutive Eastern Shore League title with a 21-4 victory in five innings over Talbot Post 70 at Colonel Richardson High on another oven-like night.
After losing 6-4 in the opener of the best-of-three ESL playoff series, Caroline outscored Talbot, 35-5 in Games 2 and 3. Post 29 (8-5) now advances to the state tournament at McCurdy Field in Frederick, where it is scheduled to face St. Mary’s, the Frank Riley League champion this Friday at 1 p.m.
“Hopefully we can get a win up there; trying to break the ice,” said Lambert, who has watched Caroline go 0-4 the past two seasons at states. “The last two years offensively we’ve been really productive going into the tournament. But you can have great hitting and you see great pitching and all of a sudden you’re in a boxing match. So we’ve got to go up there with the mindset we’re going to be in a boxing match. We’re going to have to hang around that way.”
One night after scoring six runs in the first inning, Caroline staggered Talbot (4-9) with an eight-hit, 11-run opening frame that was never challenged.
“Winning and losing are important,” Talbot manager Albert Pritchett said. “And when it’s a losing outcome I kind of judge, ‘Did we give up? Did we quit?’ We didn’t. Kids never gave up. We scored some runs at the end. We had enthusiasm at the end. But we got beat, bottom line.”
Josh Cohee (2 for 3, four runs) singled, Tanner Young (2 for 3, three RBIs, four runs) walked, and Carter Walters (3 for 4, RBI, four runs) reached on a bunt single to load the bases in the Caroline first against Talbot starter Cullen Murphy. Wolfe singled into shallow right field, scoring Cohee and Young for a 2-0 lead. After Austin Frank walked, Jaden Brooks hit a slow roller down the third-base line to score Walters.
Jack Walls followed with a two-run single down the third-base line for a 5-0 lead. Gavin Whitby’s sacrifice fly to center plated Brooks before Walls raced home on a passed ball for a 7-0 bulge. Two batters later, Young hit the first of his two doubles into the right-center field gap to knock in two more runs.
Anthony Massaro relieved Murphy and was greeted by Walters’ RBI double down the first-base line that extended Post 29’s cushion to 10-0. Wolfe drove in his third run of the inning with a single to left before Massaro set down two of the next three batters to retire the side.
“When we get going offensively we usually can stay pretty consistent,” said Lambert, whose team totaled 33 hits over two nights. “They had a couple of lefties (Murphy and Massaro), and both those kids are tough. They gave us problems during this (high school) season. But we were able to get them today, get that momentum and we were able to ride it out.”
Talbot scratched across two runs in the top of the second. Alex Rhodes hit a leadoff single against Caroline starter Carl Stump, and Ryan McHale walked. After inducing a groundout, Stump uncorked a wild pitch that scored Rhodes. Mikey McHale’s groundout plated Ryan McHale to make it 11-2, before Stump got an inning-ending groundout.
Massaro’s two-out single in the third was the only other hit Stump allowed, as the right-hander gave up just two runs, two hits and one walk over three innings to go with a pair of strikeouts. Zach Robbins pitched the final two innings for Caroline, yielding two runs, two hits and a walk. Robbins fanned three.
“We got guys who can throw when they bear down,” Lambert said. “Sometimes it’s hard in the season ‘cause guys who haven’t played as much are trying to build that endurance.”
Caroline tacked on seven runs on four hits in the second, punctuated by Jacob Cohee’s RBI double that widened the lead to 18-2 after two complete. Young drilled an RBI double as part of a three-run Post 29 third against Ryan McHale.
“Caroline can hit,” Pritchett said. “A good combination of the couple high schools they’ve combined, and they’re well coached. I feel we didn’t lose. They just beat us. And I think they’ll make a good representation for the state tournament. And I’m rooting for them, starting now.”
