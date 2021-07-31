Much like the fall and spring sports seasons area high schools managed to squeeze in between March and June this year, Maryland’s American Legion baseball schedule was greatly shortened this summer.
Caroline Post 29’s coaching staff was up front with its team about something else when this season began.
“We were going to honor the opportunity for the 2020s to play, and then go from there in terms of how we were going to play games, and how we kind of parted out time,” said Post 29 first-year manager Neil Lambert, referencing last year, when the 2020 high school and Legion seasons were canceled due to COVID-19. “And the kids were really great. They were supportive of each other and really did a great job with that. So I thought that was a nice under current to everything that we were doing.”
Caroline’s season ended early last week, as it lost 15-4 in five innings to Ocean City Post 166 on Monday in the first round of the state tournament, then fell 6-1 to host Funkstown on Tuesday.
But for Lambert, an assistant coach on the Colonel Richardson High team that won the 2019 Class 1A state championship, this summer was more about giving the seniors who lost their 2020 seasons one more chance to play.
“I told the kids at the end of the tournament that for the 2020 guys, I was glad they were able to, — if that was the last baseball they played — they were able to end their baseball careers on their terms and being able to play versus it just having it end,” Lambert said. “That was a really big thing with us from the beginning with our particular team is that we did have a lot of 2020 guys; probably more than any of the other two teams (Talbot, Queen Anne’s) up here for sure.”
Included in that group of 2020s were Colonel graduates Jackie Zebron, Mason Lambert, Nathan Brown and Gunner Johansen, along with North Caroline grads J.B. Brown and Joel Cohee. That group helped Caroline defeat Talbot, 2-1, in the playoff series that while considered part of the regular season, determined the North Eastern Shore’s representative at states.
“We were excited because we had quite a few kids that were 2020 seniors who didn’t get a baseball season, who were able to get kind of one last hurrah I guess if you want to say it,” Lambert said. “So getting to go to states, it got them a couple more games. It got them a little bit more of that playoff atmosphere that they didn’t get that one last time when they were seniors.”
Will Turner had three hits and Matt Willoughby had two hits, including a triple and two RBIs in Monday’s mercy-rule loss to Ocean City, the South Eastern Shore qualifier. Zebron had a pair of hits, including a double Tuesday for Post 29, which managed to score an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth in its tourney-ending loss to Dixon-Troxell Post 211 of Funkstown.
“I think we were comparable with the teams we played,” Lambert said, his team finishing the season 5-5. “We hit the ball hard, but you know you don’t always find grass when you hit it hard. I felt like we hit the ball well but we just didn’t get stuff to drop in at the right times as much has we maybe had earlier in the season. And we faced some really good hitting teams.
“And even though we had a decent amount of pitching they were pretty young guys, and this was definitely a new experience,” Lambert said of a pitching staff that included Owen Nagel, Zach Robbins, Kyle Speas and McNeal. “I think seeing lineups that really one through nine are really, really solid was a new experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.