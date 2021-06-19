WALDORF — After a 13-0 loss to Snow Hill on May 28, Brian Femi thought Regency Furniture Stadium was a lot further away than a two-hour drive to Waldorf.
“When we were .500, I don’t want to say our attitudes were bad, but we just didn’t seem focused on a lot of what we had to do to play at the next level,” said St. Michaels High’s head baseball coach, whose team was 4-4 after the shutout. “Actually the loss to Snow Hill is what turned us around, because they kind of yelled as things were going on and it woke our kids up. They seemed to work harder and we got hot at the end, and that’s what you have to do.”
The Saints pieced together a seven-game win streak that earned the program its ninth appearance in the Class 1A state championship. But that run ended Friday afternoon, as Catoctin built an early lead and extinguished two late rallies en route to a 10-3 victory in the 1A title game at Regency Furniture Stadium.
“Just ran into a team better than us today,” Femi said. “I think they’re the best team we’ve played in at least five years. I just thought the way they swung the bat and their approaches, taking curveballs the opposite way.
“We made some mistakes, but what a good team does when you make mistakes is you take advantage of it, and that’s what they did,” Femi continued. “Whenever we’d make an error or had a base-running blunder, they were able to take advantage of it and stay out of the big innings. That’s what you do.”
Down 1-0, fourth-seeded St. Michaels (11-5) pulled even in the bottom of the second inning when designated hitter Kyle Miller singled and eventually scored on Teegan Murphy’s single.
But the No. 6 seed Cougars (10-6) took a lead they never surrendered in the third, when Dylan Nicholson launched a three-run homer into the left-field corner off Saints freshman starter Jacob Seek for a 4-1 lead.
“We’ve been a pitching team that couldn’t hit during the regular season,” said Catoctin head coach Mike Franklin, whose team scored 34 runs in 11 regular-season games. “We got to the postseason, we went to this slash (style) that you see and just really control the bat head; hit all ground balls, line drives. No pop-ups. No strikeouts. Just put it in play. We adopt our everybody-slash style (and) we scored 48 total runs in the playoffs. We scored more runs in the playoffs with this aggressive style than we did taking full cuts.”
Senior second baseman Bryson Caballero was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle for Catoctin, which stretched its lead to 8-2 through the middle innings.
“They have three or four Division I hitters the way they swing the bat,” Femi said of Catoctin, which finished with 10 hits.
Seek, who has verbally committed to the University of Maryland, allowed five hits, walked five and struck out one over 2 2/3 innings. He was relieved by junior Josh Sherwood, who gave up six runs — three earned — five hits, three walks and fanned two.
“Jacob, he had a little trouble with the zone, but again, this was a tight strike zone both ways,” Femi said. “Then came Josh Sherwood, who pitched outstanding. We made some errors behind him. I think that hurt. He kept his composure. It’s the best I’ve seen him throw all year honestly, against a quality team. He pitched great. And (catcher) Matt Gostomski, blocking balls in this heat. just caught a fantastic game, too.”
Catoctin sophomore right-hander Joey McMannis (2-0), who has also verbally committed to Maryland, struck out four and walked one over 4 2/3 innings to get the win.
But the Saints had chances late, loading the bases against McMannis in the bottom of the fifth. Franklin brought on senior left-hander JJ Zirkle, who is headed to Messiah (Pennsylvania) College, who got Ryan Lawrence to bounce into an inning-ending 6-4 forceout.
“Our kids had a 1.10 ERA for the season,” Franklin said of his pitching staff. “They’ve been doing it all season. And typically when we need a strikeout, and it’s usually how those jams end, they can dig deep and throw balls that look like strikes, and strikes that look like balls and get a swing and a miss.”
Logan Simanski’s two-run single in the seventh stretched the Cougars lead to 10-2. Sherwood was relieved by Anthony Fasero, who struck out Dylan Click for the final out.
St. Michaels loaded the bases again in the bottom of the seventh, as Sherwood singled, Owen Baum (2 for 2) was hit by a pitch and Jeremy Patchett walked. Senior lefty Ayden Shadle, bound for Shenandoah (Virginia) University, came on in relief, and after yielding Lawrence’s run-scoring fielder’s choice, struck out Gostomski to end the game.
“When you’re behind you can’t do some of the stuff you do in a regular tight game,” Femi said. “So you end up, you either have to hit them in or walk. We just didn’t get a hit when we needed to, or they’d make a good defensive play.”
St. Michaels finished with eight hits, Murphy, Miller, Chandler Dyott, Sherwood, Gostomski and Tae Gowe each stroking singles in addition to Baum’s 2-for-2 effort.
It was Catoctin’s first state championship since 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.