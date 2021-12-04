EASTON — Jason Biringer knows a wrestler’s hardships.
He knows the trials of a season: the duels with cutting and maintaining weight; the daily grind of the practice room, refining moves until they become ingrained, pushing through sweat and pain to the point of exhaustion; and the highs and lows of winning and losing.
Biringer also knows the hardships of a wrestling coach: what it is to try and lure a teenager into arguably the toughest of sports, coaxing them to stay despite early struggles and disappointments; instilling confidence in hopes they develop into a force by their junior and senior years; the constant juggling act of filling enough weight classes to compete in dual meets; and showing those that fall short how far they’ve come.
Biringer discovered another hardship this year, one that proved more difficult than anticipated, when he decided to step down as Easton High’s head wrestling coach after 15 seasons.
“It was much harder than I thought it was going to be,” Biringer said. “There were several times where I went down to (Easton athletic director) Kurisha Hoffman’s office and I got to her door and I thought, ‘Ummm, I’m going to hold off a little bit longer.’ It was harder than I thought it would be just because I feel like almost the entire time I’ve been at Easton I’ve been involved with wrestling at the high school level. It’s almost part of my routine and who I am and the way I kind of go about my school year.”
Biringer, 44, finally got through Hoffman’s door to deliver the news of his decision to step down, citing a chance to coach his two sons at the youth level.
“My two boys were intrigued by wrestling and were finally at the age where they wanted to try that, and we hadn’t had a youth program in the area,” Biringer said. “So I thought this might be the time to do it.”
A two-time All-American at Juniata (Pennsylvania) College, where he won a National College Wrestling Association championship, Biringer was an assistant at Easton for one season before taking over as head coach for the 2007-08 season. The Warriors went from 3-11 to 6-8 in Biringer’s first season.
The following season, Biringer directed Easton to one of the most memorable seasons in the program’s history. With a lineup that included Zach Tull, Stephen Seufert, state finalist Calvin Rookard, and state champion Matt Wade, the Warriors set a school single-season record for wins (14) and qualified for the Class 2A-1A East Regional duals for the first time.
“I think he did a great job building a program,” said North Caroline head coach Tim Frey, whose teams had more than a few memorable battles with Easton. “You knew that his kids were going to be skilled wrestlers. They were going to wrestle the whole time. They were going to compete. It wasn’t like you were going to go there and get an easy match. He took kids from not knowing a whole lot (about wrestling) to states and winning states.”
That 2009 season provided Biringer with one of his more vivid memories, as Easton and Stephen Decatur traveled to North Caroline for a regular season-ending tri-meet between three unbeatens before a packed house. Bidding for their first Bayside Conference championship since the 1973-74 season, the Warriors defeated North Caroline, snapping an 11-year losing streak against the Bulldogs, then lost 30-25 to Stephen Decatur.
“Something that comes to mind was just the drama and fun of what dual-meet wrestling is about, was the 2009 year, where all three of us were undefeated,” Biringer recalled. “That was a lot of fun because everything built up. It was just the perfect alignment for some pretty high drama. Our match with Stephen Decatur, we ended up losing, but it came down to the last match. It’s just what makes the sport so magical and awesome because of the drama of it, coming down to one match.”
A few weeks later, Biringer and longtime assistant Steve Culver sat side by side and watched Wade cap a 46-0 season with a first-period pinfall to win the Class 2A-1A state title at 285 pounds, becoming Easton’s first state champion since Gerald Robinson in 1981.
“Matt Wade is forever etched in my mind, him running in the circle around the mat,” Biringer said of Wade’s victory celebration. “Just the pure joy that he was experiencing was pretty awesome.”
Ten years later, Biringer coached his second state champion, Maximus Bentley, who the following season became the school’s first two-time state champion.
“The thing with Max, I met him when he was five years old and he was already headlocking kids and putting together highlight reels,” Biringer said. “I was refereeing and I saw him and I was like, ‘Man, that little guy, he’s tough.’ (Former Kent Island head coach) Rusty Smith was like, ‘Hey, he’s going to be coming to Easton.’ In my head I was like, ‘Eh, that’s a good 10 years away.’ And then low and behold, he pops up in eighth grade.
“Even as a sixth-grader and a fifth-grader, (former Easton wrestler) Rashaad Harris was like, ‘Just wait until you see Max,’” Biringer added. “’He’s getting tougher every year.’ They were right. He came in ninth grade ready to go.”
Biringer steps down at the program’s all-time wins leader with a record of 163-97, which included 11 winning seasons, and four trips to the regional duals, where Easton reached the finals in 2009 and 2011.
“The dual-win thing just shows that I’ve been around while,” said Biringer, who admitted he was surprised when he started going back over his career accomplishments. “It was like, ‘Wow.’ And, obviously it just wasn’t me. Steve Culver’s been there from the beginning as well. And there’s been so many (assistant) coaches along the way; (new head coach James) Gardner’s been there for awhile.
“But I thought it was cool how many kids placed at states,” continued Biringer, who had 21 place in the top six. “Guys like Max and (state finalist) Ben (Culver) were ready when they got here. But those guys like Nolan Muganda and Scott Jurrius, Ryan Anthony and all of these kids, they never started (wrestling) until ninth grade and then managed to place in the top six. It’s pretty cool to see that.”
What Biringer found cool was the chance to shape his team physically and mentally on a daily basis through the season.
“That two hours in the wrestling room, and that time away from everything else and just kind of helping kids on their way through this pretty grueling sport was definitely a highlight,” Biringer said.
The wrestling room was also where Biringer found his greatest rewards as a coach.
“You look back and remember their journey, where they started as a freshman and by senior year their placing at states,” Biringer said. “Personally, I think that’s one of the coolest parts of it. Seeing these tiny freshmen, who are wide-eyed and scared to step on the mat, and then by junior year they come into their own. They have that confidence, like pull the (singlet) straps up and and let’s do it.
“That progression is pretty cool. It’s neat to be part of that and watch these guys grow and mature as well,” Biringer continued. “I think that’s probably the most rewarding of anything really. The sport is one where there’s so much self reliance baked into it. And I don’t think there’s any sport that compares in that way because it’s just so visceral and physical.”
Biringer will continue teaching English and AP Literature at Easton High.
