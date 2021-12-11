St. Michaels High shut down its wrestling program for the season because of low numbers, and there were murmurs Kent County — once the Bayside Conference gold standard on the mat — might do the same, though the Trojans are moving forward with their season.
James Gardner takes over as head coach at Easton after Jason Biringer stepped down following a 15-year run, while Dan Catron returns to coach Cambridge-South Dorchester after stepping away six years ago.
COVID-19 has impacted — and in some cases diminished — the ranks of some programs, has already forced the cancelation of some dual meets, and figures to wipe out more.
The one thing unchanged in the Bayside wrestling landscape is that Stephen Decatur remains the team to beat, and Kent Island looks to be among the few with any type of shot at knocking off the Seahawks.
“One of our goals as a team will be the Bayside championship,” Kent Island head coach Tommy Sitar said.
Perhaps making that quest even more difficult will be Decatur’s Todd Martinek — recently inducted into the Maryland Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame — announcing this will be his final season as Seahawks head coach.
“If it is his last year, he’s not going to go out without a really good fight and a really good showing,” Sitar said of Martinek.
Decatur, which won the Class 3A state dual meet championship in 2019 and the 2A state dual crown in 2020, will look to make it three straight, while Kent Island, Parkside and Queen Anne’s figure to stay near the top of the conference standings throughout the season.
Here’s a look at this season’s teams:
Cambridge-SD
Head Coach: Dan Catron, 15th season.
Who’s Where: 106: E’Jabrion Manokey (Fr.); 113: Keone’ Chandler (Jr.); 126: David Willis (Sr.); 132: Davion Stafford (Sr.); 138: Fard Muhammad (Jr.); 145: Jaisy Molock (So.); 160: Willie Perez (So.); 170: Anthony Weiss (Sr.); 285: Troy Wongus (Jr.).
Outlook: Jaiveion Turner stepped down after one season as head coach because of is work schedule, setting up Catron’s return.
“It’s a mixed blessing,” Catron said of coming back. “You don’t stop loving the sport. But at the same time being done was somewhat nice too.”
Though he won’t fill all the weight classes, Catron has liked what he’s seen through preseason and in Wednesday’s 42-36 season-opening loss to Wicomico.
“Our team is small but I feel good about who I have,” Catron said.
Colonel Richardson
Head Coach: Bryan Hall, 9th season.
Who’s Where: 126: Jorselen Gabriel (Sr.); 132: Marclee Duvelcint (Sr.); 138: Sam Souil (Sr.); 145: Jonathan Guiliano (Fr.); 152: Saleta Nichols (Jr.); 160: Todd Nichols (Sr.); 170: Robert Barnett (So.); David Citro (Fr.); 195: Lesly Fleurissaint (Sr.); 220: Andrew Easterling (Sr.); 285: Austin Alexander (Jr.); Kaydn Cephas (Jr.).
Outlook: The Colonels return experience at spots and could qualify a small group for states, though qualifying for the regional duals for a third time could be a difficult task.
“We’ve got a lot of holes and a lot of guys who have never wrestled,” said Hall, who guided the Colonels to 1A East duals in 2019 and ‘20. “And we’re missing some key people. I think we’ll be focusing more on individuals this year, getting them to states.”
Easton
Head Coach: James Gardner, 1st season.
Who’s Where: 106: Wiley Keegan (Fr.); 113: Matthew Beyers (Fr.); 119: Dylan Verley (Fr.); 126: Jakob Barnhardt (Jr.); 132: Riley Eismann (Fr.); 138: Ahltair Baltimore (Jr.); 145: Collin Mooney (So.); 152: Tyler Brinsfield (Sr.); 160: Cole Paradine (Sr.); 170: Reis Burgstahler (Jr.); 182: Alondra Rruiz (Jr.); 195: Dylan Reyes (Jr.); 285: David Ludwig (Sr.).
Outlook: A longtime assistant, Gardner takes the head coaching reins from Biringer, who stepped down to focus on his two sons and the youth ranks.
“Something new in this realm,” said Gardner, who was Easton’s head junior varsity softball coach previously. “A bit different, but because I’ve been here with the guys for so long it’s not foreign.”
The Warriors struggled to fill all the weight classes in Biringer’s final season, but appear to have someone at every spot except for 220.
“A bunch of young people that have the heart and the mindset to know they’re young and eager to learn,” Gardner said. “And that’s something we can definitely work with.”
Kent County
Head Coach: Chris Yiannakis, 3rd season.
Who’s Where: 132: Brady Sutton (So.); 138: Ethan Clark (Fr.), Alayna Brown (Fr.), Hannah Beattie (Sr.); 152: Aron Ashley-Pinder (Sr.); 220: Wesley Townsend (Fr.), Chris Schauber (Jr.), Parker Dalrymple (Sr.); 285: Gavin Larrimore (Fr.).
Outlook: A two-year rebuild had the Trojans in position for a regional dual-meet berth a year ago, only to have the entire season canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Yiannakis is again low on numbers and has only Ashley-Pinder back from a team that went 7-8 in 2019-20. Beattie wrestled as a freshman, played basketball as a sophomore, and is back on the mat. Yiannakis figures to do some jockeying with weight classes in an effort to give his new wrestlers experience.
Kent Island
Head Coach: Tommy Sitar, 6th season.
Who’s Where: 112: Rasul Ramadhan (Sr.); 120: Jack Hooks (Jr.); 126: Greg Couch (So.); Collin Edds (Sr.); Cody Sandefer (So.); Garrett Smith (Jr.); 138: Chase Kelley (Jr.); 145: Jacob Bowman (Sr.); 152: Jack Mulligan (Sr.); 160: Cody LaTorre (Sr.); Cameron Faulkner (Sr.); Max Groz (Jr.); 182: Giuseppe Mellinger (So.); Aidan Plank (So.); 195: Jonathan Crutchley (Jr.); Justin Dillon; 220: David Van Wie (Sr.); Carter Jackson (Sr.).
Outlook: The return of state qualifiers Bowman, Mulligan, LaTorre, and Van Wie give the Buccaneers one of the Bayside’s strongest core groups to build around. And while the majority of North rivals suffered key losses through graduation and concerns with COVID, Sitar knows his team was fortunate in terms of what grade some of his wrestlers were in.
“Relative to some other teams I think we weathered the storm a little bit better,” Sitar said. “It’s just luck just having people in certain grades. The majority of our lineup is somewhat intact.”
Though they were behind veteran starters two years ago, Sitar thinks Edds, Kelley and Smith can provide punch to the starting lineup. He’s also been impressed with how his younger wrestlers have progressed.
“Sophomores are at least two years separated from mat time, and most of those 10th graders are brand new,” said Sitar, who helped fill his ranks by recruiting from the football team. “A lot of them I’m glad I convinced them to come off the football field. They’re looking great as far as first time wrestling. “
North Caroline
Head Coach: Tim Frey, 35th season.
Who’s Where: 113: Jairo Tomas (Jr.); 138: Sean Bunce (Jr.); 145: Gus Clark (Jr.); 170-182: Teagen Lister (Sr.); 182: TJ Bunce (Sr.); 220: Jaeden Warner (Jr.); 285: Chris Clarke (Sr.); Justice Blizzard (Sr.).
Outlook: Though he returns some experience from two years ago, Frey said a healthy hunk of his team is “Still trying to figure out what a wrestling mat is.
“There’s going to be a big learning curve,” Frey said. “A lot of teaching. I think there’s going to be a pile of that.”
Still, North Caroline’s National Hall of Fame head coach has been encouraged with what he’s seen during the preseason, and was hoping to get a better idea of his lineup during this weekend’s Andy Perez tournament in Cambridge.
“I’ve got a good group of kids and they’ve been working hard and we’ve seen a lot of improvement already,” Frey said. “We’ve seen improvement from these kids who have never wrestled in two and a half weeks. We’ll see what happens.”
North Dorchester
Head Coach: Scott Handte, 2nd season.
Who’s Where: Blake Bramble, Aurora Cantrell, Julia Creighton, Miranda Crist, Kyle Fellon, Kaden Handte, William Hubbard, Chase Harrington, Mason Lewis, Ryan Meekins, Zachary Milligan, Leonardo Ramirez, Adam Ray, Nate Swann, Lucal Tolley, Mason Wheeler.
Outlook: Coach Handte got some encouraging results at this weekend’s Andy Perez tournament, as Ramirez took first at 160 and Hubbard third at 113. The Eagles will look to build around those performances, and the base provided by tri-captains Ray, Lewis and Handte.
Queen Anne’s
Head Coach: David Stricker, 6th season.
Who’s Where: 106: Eli Kurtz (Fr.); 113: Tremaine Jackson (So.); 120: William Conley (So.); 126: Jaime Thompson (Sr.); 132: Mason Albright (Fr.); 138: Will Hussey (Jr.); 145: Chase Woodall (Sr.); 152: Jeremy Bedford (Sr.); 160: Zach Curry (Jr.); 170: Ethan Clark (Jr.); 182: Sam Denherder (Jr.); 195: Thadeo Hyland (Jr.); 220: Brian Rodriguez (Jr.); 285: Bob Radford (Jr.).
Outlook: For the first time in seven years, Stricker has someone at every weight class.
“I’m pleasantly surprised,” said Stricker, who recruited from all the school’s fall teams. “I was like a college coach trying to recruit. We have a total of about 40 kids, boys and girls in the room.”
Curry is the lone returning regional qualifier left over from the 2019-20 team, but Stricker thinks his young cast will start to enjoy improvement after the holiday break.
“We are kind of varsity inexperienced, because some like Woodall, Bedford, Thompson, they all had at least two years on jayvee sitting behind kids like Eric Smith and Hunter (Charles),” Stricker added.
“I think we’ll definitely kind of take our lumps at the beginning of the year,” Stricker continued. “But like always, we’re going to really hit our stride in January, beginning of February, and kind of be a different team than where we are in December.”
Editor’s Note: Kent County News sports editor Trish McGee contributed to this story.
