BALTIMORE — Coming off two consecutive lopsided victories over the sagging Chicago White Sox, the Baltimore Orioles appeared headed for another blowout after bolting to a four-run lead in the first inning of the series finale.
Unfortunately for the AL East-leading Orioles, it wasn’t enough of a cushion for 13-game winner Kyle Gibson.
Chicago hit three home runs off Gibson to rally from that early deficit and pulled out a 10-5 win Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.
Anthony Santander homered for the Orioles, who hit two doubles and a pair of singles in the first inning off Dylan Cease before fading to their third loss in 12 games.
“The offense did a great job of getting runs early,” Gibson said. “Then, giving them back there by not being able to make a pitch and get out of it, that’s pretty frustrating.”
Luis Robert Jr. hit his 35th home run in the third inning to put Chicago ahead for good. Andrew Vaughn and Óscar Colás also went deep for the White Sox, who were outscored 18-3 in the first two games of the series.
“It’s always good to win. I’m very happy to get this one after the first two games here,” Robert said through an interpreter.
The White Sox have struggled to score this season and were 5-12 in 17 games before this one, but on this day just about everything went right.
“This shows just how good our offense is,” Robert said. “I been telling you guys this since the start of the season, that we’re a good offensive team. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do that enough consistently.”
Gibson (13-8) allowed seven runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander gave up only 16 home runs in his first 27 starts, but in this one he allowed three homers to the first 11 batters he faced.
It was a weird August for Gibson, who beat the Mets, Oakland and Toronto but was shelled by Seattle and the White Sox.
“Had a bunch of quality starts, pitched really well for us,” manager Brandon Hyde said, “and had a few which really didn’t go his way early.”
Cease (6-7) overcame a 30-pitch first inning to earn only his second victory in eight starts since July 16. He allowed five runs and six hits in six innings, walking three and striking out seven.
Cease threw 109 pitches, the 10th time this season he’s reached triple digits.
Santander hit an RBI double and scored on a single by Ryan O’Hearn as part of a big first inning that made it appear as if the Orioles were ready to cruise behind Gibson, who was perfect in the top half.
But Chicago used two-run homers by Vaughn and Colás to pull even in the second, and Robert homered in the third before Vaughn and Elvis Andrus followed with run-scoring hits for a 7-4 lead.
It was 7-5 before the White Sox broke it open with a three-run sixth against Austin Voth. With two on, Tim Anderson hit a sinking liner to center that skipped past Cedric Mullins and rolled toward the wall for a triple. Andrew Benintendi followed with an RBI double.
Despite the loss, Baltimore won the season series 4-2, outscoring Chicago 43-27.
Blue Jays 7, Nats 0
TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk had three hits and three RBIs, Chris Bassitt and Jay Jackson combined on a five-hitter and Toronto blanked Washington.
Santiago Espinal had two hits and two RBIs and Ernie Clement had two hits and drove in a run as the Blue Jays took two of three from the Nationals, denying Washington a sixth straight series victory.
Kirk hit a two-run double in the first inning, doubled and scored in the fourth, singled and scored in the sixth and hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
“Kirkie is obviously getting hot, hopefully at the right time,” Bassitt said.
Bassitt (13-7) allowed three hits in eight innings. He leads the majors with eight starts of at least six shutout innings this season.
“It starts on the mound with Chris, he was awesome,” manager John Schneider said.
Kirk said location was the key to Bassitt’s big start.
“The way he mixed his pitches, he was unbelievable today,” Kirk said through a translator. “He’s always good at that but today he was special.
Jackson finished Toronto’s 13th shutout as the Blue Jays ensured they would not lose further ground in the AL wild card race. Toronto began the day 3 1/2 games out of a playoff position.
“I would say every game is a must-win from here on out,” Bassitt said. “There’s a lot of pressure on us, there’s a lot of pressure on a lot of teams. Overall, it’s just get the job done.”
The Nationals were blanked for the sixth time.
“Bassitt was good,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “He mixed it up today. We couldn’t get in a groove, couldn’t get anything going.”
Washington had just two singles and a walk through the first four innings. Rookie Jacob Young hit a two-out double in the fifth but Bassitt promptly picked him off.
Bassitt retired the next seven in a row before hitting Riley Adams with a pitch in the eighth. Young grounded into a fielder’s choice and CJ Abrams flied out.
Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (9-12) lost for the first time in three starts, allowing six runs and 10 hits in six innings.
“Overall, just a tough day for all of us,” Corbin said.
Corbin has allowed 10 or more hits six times this season, more than any other big league pitcher. Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas has done it four times.
Kirk hit a two-out, two-run double off the left-field wall in the first. He doubled starting the fourth, advanced on Clement’s single and scored on Espinal’s hit. Cavan Biggio followed with a sacrifice fly.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: OF Lane Thomas left after six innings because of a sore back. Alex Call took over in right.
SHUTOUT STATS
Toronto (13) matched Seattle and Cleveland for the most shutouts in the AL.
AUGUST MARK
Toronto was 14-13 in August.
ROCKET MAN
Roger Clemens set a Blue Jays single-season record with nine starts of at least six shutout innings in 1997.
DOUBLES IN THREE
Kirk has doubled in three straight games for the first time in his career.
UP NEXT
Nationals: RHP Joan Adon (2-0, 5.25 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday as the Nationals return home for a four-game series against Miami. LHP Braxton Garrett (7-5, 3.96) starts for the Marlins.
Blue Jays: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.25 ERA) is expected to start Friday as the Blue Jays begin a three-game series at Colorado.
