Tyler Christianson set a new Panama record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke Tuesday morning while swimming his preliminary heat at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
A resident of Easton and 2020 graduate of Saints Peter and Paul High, Christianson clocked a time of 2 minutes, 13.41 seconds to win the event’s first heat and smash his old national record of 2:15.79.
Despite winning his preliminary, Christianson’s 2:13.41 wasn’t fast enough to qualify him for Tuesday night’s semifinals. The top 16 times advanced to the semifinals out of the 40-man field.
Christianson, who just completed his freshman year at Notre Dame, is scheduled to swim in the 200-meter individual medley on Wednesday at 6:54 a.m. Christianson, 19, also holds Panama’s record in that event at 2:03.16. The 200 IM field has 46 entries, with the 16 fastest times again advancing to the semifinals.
Christianson has citizenship in the United States and Panama. One of his goals for these Olympics was to lower Panama’s national record.
