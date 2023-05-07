CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill had a no-hit bid broken up with two outs in the seventh and combined on a one-hitter, leading the Guardians over the Minnesota Twins 2-0 on Sunday.
Alex Kirilloff got the lone hit with a two-out single in the seventh. Kirilloff hit a 1-0 changeup over second baseman Andrés Giménez, who attempted to make a leaping catch. The ball was picked up by right fielder Will Brennan.
Quantrill (2-2) received a standing ovation from the crowd of 17,477 following the hit. He walked Joey Gallo, but struck out José Miranda on three pitches. As he did after working out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, Quantrill pumped his fist as he left the mound as his day ended with another big ovation.
Quantrill struck out four, walked three, hit a batter and threw 95 pitches. James Karinchak walked a batter in the eighth, but retired Max Kepler and Carlos Correa on fly balls with a runner at second to end the inning. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for 12th save and second of the series. Kirilloff drew a two-out walk, but Joey Gallo grounded out to end the game.
Cleveland took two of three in the series from Minnesota, which had homered in 18 straight games.
Joe Ryan (5-1) allowed two runs in six innings, both coming in the first. Ryan was 3-0 in five career starts against Cleveland and had won eight consecutive decisions overall.
José Ramírez and Josh Bell had RBI singles in the first for Cleveland, an inning that saw Ryan throw 26 pitches. Minnesota loaded the bases in the second on a hit batter and two walks, but Quantrill retired José Miranda on a popup and Nick Gordon grounded into a double play.
Quantrill worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. He hit Byron Buxton to start the inning and loaded the bases with walks to Kirilloff and Joey Gallo.
Miranda popped up to shortstop Gabriel Arias in shallow left field and Alex Gordon bounced into a double play.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Twins: INF Kyle Farmer (facial laceration) is expected to rejoin the team during its upcoming homestand. He sustained damage to his lower lip and teeth when he was struck by a Lucas Giolito pitch on April 12 and underwent surgery.
Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (left oblique strain) will continue his rehab in Arizona. He will throw batting practice Tuesday and possibly a simulated game next weekend.
UP NEXT
Twins: RHP Louie Varland (0-0, 5.91 ERA) will start Tuesday night against San Diego at Target Field.
Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (1-0, 2.45 ERA) will make his third major league start Monday night at Progressive Field against Detroit.
Royals 5, A’s 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered and Kansas City beat Oakland to avoid being swept in the series between teams with the worst records in the major leagues.
Kansas City (9-26) lost two of three to the A’s (8-27) and dropped to 1-10 in series this season.
Perez went 3 for 4 with a 462-foot home run over the left-field fountains and scored three times. Maikel Garcia scored Perez with an RBI single, giving the Royals a 2-1 lead in the fourth.
Nick Pratto hit a two-run double in the eighth to highlight a three-run inning.
Ryan Yarbrough (1-4) pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts and a hit batter. Yarbrough was removed from the game in the sixth after getting hit in the face by a liner that was 106.2 MPH off the bat of Ryan Noda. Yarbrough was able to walk off the field with the assistance of trainers.
Royals relievers Carlos Hernandez, Aroldis Chapman and Scott Barlow each tossed scoreless outings.
Mason Miller (0-2) gave up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a hit batter in six innings of work.
Ramón Laureano broke an 0-for-10 stretch with an RBI single in the fourth. Esteury Ruiz extended his hitting streak to nine games in a 1-for-4 afternoon.
REMEMBERING VIDA BLUE
Prior to first-pitch, there was a moment of silence remembering Vida Blue, who died Saturday at the age of 73. Blue was drafted by the then Kansas City Athletics in 1967 and debuted for the A’s in 1969, shortly after the move to Oakland. Blue won an AL MVP, and Cy Young Award and was a three-time World Series champion in Oakland. He also played for the Royals from 1982-83.
ROSTER MOVES
Royals: RHP Max Castillo was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. RHP Jonathan Heasley was optioned in the corresponding move.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Royals: LHP Daniel Lynch (left rotator cuff strain) was expected to make a rehab start in Triple-A on Sunday. Lynch was placed on the 15-day injured list on March 30.
UP NEXT
Athletics: Oakland continues a six-game road trip with a matchup with the Yankees. LHP JP Sears (0-2, 5.06 ERA) is expected to start for the Athletics.
Royals: RHP Zack Greinke (1-4, 5.25 ERA) opens a three-game series with the White Sox in the first meeting between AL Central foes in 2023 and just the second different divisional opposition of the season for Kansas City.
Rockies 13, Mets 6
NEW YORK (AP) — The skidding New York Mets fell under .500 for the first time since early April as Brenton Doyle’s first big league home run capped a seven-run fifth inning in to boost Colorado.
The Mets are 3-11 since opening 14-7. New York didn’t spend a day under .500 last season on its way to winning 101 games, second-most in franchise history, and their only time with a losing record this year had been at 3-4.
The six runs were as many as the Mets scored in their previous four games combined, but the 13 runs allowed were a season high.
New York entered with six first-inning runs this season and scored three times in the first against Ryan Feltnerr. The Mets missed a chance at a bigger inning when Daniel Vogelbach overran second and was tagged for the final out by shortstop Ezequiel Tovar just before Brett Baty crossed home plate.
Jurickson Profar and Kris Bryant had RBI hits in the third, and Bryant’s two-run homer sparked the big fifth inning against Jimmy Yacabonis (1-2), who allowed five runs while recording one out. Tovar had a two-run double and Austin Wynns delivered an RBI single before Doyle’s two-run shot.
Randal Grichuk homered in the first and Doyle had an RBI infield single in the seventh, his third hit of the game. Wynns lofted a sacrifice fly in the ninth and Doyle raced home on a wild pitch.
Brent Suter (1-0) allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings.
Baty, the rookie third baseman batting fifth for the Mets for the first time, had a two-run single in the first. Jeff McNeil added a pair of RBI singles while Luis Guillorme had a run-scoring hit in the fifth. Vogelbach homered leading off the seventh.
Feltner gave up four runs but walked six in 3 1/3 innings for the Rockies. Joey Lucchesi, starting on three days rest for the Mets, allowed three runs in four innings.
BARTOLO’S HOMER ANNIVERSARY
Popular former pitcher Bartolo Colon threw out the ceremonial first pitch to celebrate the seventh anniversary of his lone big league homer, a 365-foot shot off San Diego’s James Shields. The Mets aired the clip of Colon’s homer before the former pitcher, dubbed “Big Sexy” near the end of his career, walked to the mound to Justin Timberlake’s “Sexy Back.”
Colon, who last pitched in the big leagues in 2017 and turns 50 on May 24, laughed after bouncing a pitch to Francisco Lindor and later hugged Rockies manager Bud Black, his pitching coach when Colon won the AL Cy Young Award for the Angels in 2005.
WELL-TRAVELED WYNNS
Wynns made his first start for the Rockies, the third NL West team he’s played for this season. Wynns appeared in one game for the Giants before he was designated for assignment and was claimed by the Dodgers, his team for five games before he was cut.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rockies: DH/RF Charlie Blackmon received a planned day off. Manager Bud Black said 1B C.J. Cron will likely get the night off Monday, when Colorado begins a three-game series against Pittsburgh.
Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (right elbow), whose rehab plans were paused due to a bout with flu-like symptoms, will likely need two minor league starts before returning to the rotation. … LHP Brooks Raley (left elbow) is expected to make a rehab appearance Wednesday.
UP NEXT
Rockies: A six-game trip continues as LHP Kyle Freeland (3-3, 3.76 ERA) opens a three-game series in Pittsburgh. Freeland has allowed three runs or fewer in five of his seven starts this season.
Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (2-2, 5.56 ERA) takes the mound in Cincinnati on Tuesday for the opener of a three-game series. Scherzer’s ERA through five starts is the second-highest of his career, ahead of only 2012, when he began the season with a 7.77 ERA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.