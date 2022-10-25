SNOW HILL — It was a classic scenario that’s been played out countless times.
The underdog stays close for a half, knowing all it needs is a goal or two to spring the upset.
Queen Anne’s County High’s girls’ soccer team was doing just that Monday night, trailing unbeaten favorite James M. Bennett by just a goal entering the second half.
But those upset hopes were shaken midway through the second half, and dissolved a little over a minute later, as Ella Briggs’ two goals helped carry the Clippers to a 5-0 victory over the Lions in the Bayside Conference championship at Snow Hill High.
“They’re undefeated for a reason,” Lions head coach Mike Kern said of Bennett, which improved to 13-0 after posting its 11th shutout of the season. “They’re a great team. But I thought we fought hard. I thought we played great in the first half. The first goal, we got tripped up a little bit and they got a little fast-break on us. Good play by them. But I thought we still hung tough.”
Kern honestly thought Easton or Kent Island would represent the North this season, since the Lions had graduated so much from last year’s conference championship team, then lost their starting goalkeeper to injury last spring. Losing to Stephen Decatur and Bennett to open the season may have reinforced that feeling.
But Queen Anne’s (9-4) won eight of its last nine regular-season games, and yielded just one goal to a North opponent while going 8-0 against division rivals en route to winning the North.
“We only had seven true returners that were healthy to start the year,” Kern said. “So to be here I didn’t expect it. We definitely exceeded expectations just to get here.”
And the Lions were right in the match the first 40 minutes.
Riley Matthews scored in the seventh minute to give the Clippers a 1-0 lead.
But Queen Anne’s had scoring chances.
Less than 5 minutes after Matthews’ goal, Lions freshman Shannon Rath struck a direct kick over the goal. Bennett keeper Sophia Valenzano came up with a save with just under 20 minutes remaining, then watched as Rath found enough space to set a shot high and wide with 8:19 left. Valenzano made yet another stop 36 seconds before halftime.
“We did have some chances that we didn’t capitalize on,” Kern said. “And we’ve got to capitalize.”
Queen Anne’s continued to get chances in the second half, as Sierra Lester steered a shot wide left in the third minute.
But the Clippers starting possessing the ball more as the second half wore on, then staggered the Lions when Briggs tucked a goal inside the left side off a corner kick with just under 21 minutes remaining for a 2-0 lead.
“Once that second goal happened in the second half it kind of took the wind out of our sails,” Kern said. “They’ve got a good goalie, good defense. They’re hard to score on. So we knew once that second goal went in it was going to be tough. It kind of hurt us a little bit.”
Just 1:39 later, Matthews sent a cross toward the front of the goal that Briggs converted into a 3-0 cushion.
“We woke up a little bit,” Bennett head coach Ed O’Leary said of the second half. “Our midfielders were asleep. Queen Anne’s was so good at passing the ball in the middle of the field (in the first half) and we were running around really in circles. So we just asked everyone to hold your position and stay with your mark. That’s the difference. They started paying attention. They started playing good ball.
“In the second half, after about 10 minutes, we started to take control, and we’ve got great strikers,” O’Leary continued. “Once we can move that ball up the sides and get it across the middle, we’ve got great finishers. But the key was our midfielders doing their job, which is you can’t let them pass the ball around you. We just stopped that.”
Queen Anne’s goalie Molly Slack denied Briggs’ bid for a hat trick in the 28th minute of the half. But on impact the ball rolled away and Bennett’s Sadie Wilkins knocked into the back of the net for a 4-0 bulge.
About 5 minutes later, Slack lunged to make a stop on Matthews, who collided with the Lions’ keeper. Again, the ball rolled to a nearby Clipper, as Maddy Price scored for the 5-0 final for Bennett’s first conference title since 2018.
“We’ve been extremely good on the defensive end,” Kern said. “That’s what keeps us in games. We don’t have that threat up top that a lot of teams have. We build as a team, we build slow, and try to score as a team. We’ve had pretty good success with that. So we’ll see how we do in the playoffs.”
