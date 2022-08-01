Margie Knight, who led North Caroline High to state championships in softball and volleyball before turning Salisbury University into a softball and volleyball power, passed away over the weekend.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
“Our Sea Gull family is devastated by the loss of Margie Knight,” Dr. Gerry DiBartolo, Salisbury’s director of Athletics and Campus Recreation, said in a post on the school’s website. “She was not only an outstanding coach who was beloved by her student-athletes, peers and colleagues and a phenomenal student-athlete during her undergraduate career, but she was well respected and loved in our community, the Eastern Shore and beyond. She leaves a legacy at Salisbury that will be remembered for years to come and we are all better people for having Margie in our lives.”
No cause of death was given.
A native of Catonsville, Knight lettered in volleyball, basketball and softball at Salisbury. She captained all three teams for two seasons, was named the basketball team’s MVP twice, and earned MVP honors in softball her senior year. Knight graduated from Salisbury in 1979, and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 1995.
Knight coached volleyball and softball for 13 years at North Caroline, where she built the Bulldogs into perennial Bayside Conference-title contenders in both sports. She put together a combined 392-77 record in the two sports. Knight led North Caroline to the Class 1A state volleyball championship in 1990, and guided the Bulldogs to state softball championships in 1988 (Class C) and 1991 (Class 1A).
She returned to her alma mater to coach volleyball and softball.
During her 16 years as head volleyball coach, the Sea Gulls went 405-175, which included eight Capital Athletic Conference championships and eight NCAA tournament appearances and an Elite Eight appearance in 2012. Knight was named the CAC’s volleyball coach of the year four times, and was twice selected Mid-Atlantic Coach of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Knight built Salisbury’s softball program into a Division III power, compiling a record of 846-209-2 over 24 seasons. By the time she retired, she was one of just 14 coaches in Division III history to surpass the 800-win mark.
Her softball resume included winning 18 CAC championships — which is now the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference — 20 NCAA Tournament berths, nine trips to the College World Series and three finals appearances.
Knight was named CAC Coach of the Year 14 times and was inducted into the Maryland State Softball Hall of Fame in 2008.
