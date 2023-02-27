BALTIMORE — Beth Tfiloh School boys’ head basketball coach Ari Braun doesn’t remember the exact moment Michael Cohen found himself this season. He’s just glad he did.
“When you have a guy like that everything becomes easier,” Braun said of Cohen. “He makes such a big difference.”
Cohen proved to be the difference Sunday afternoon, as he scored a game-high 35 points, including the Warriors’ last 12 points of the game, leading Beth Tfiloh to a 65-58 victory over Saints Peter and Paul in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference championship at UMBC’s Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.
“We couldn’t stop his penetration,” Sts. Peter & Paul head coach Gary Gould said of Cohen. “That was one of our main points of emphasis was stop (number) four from penetrating. But for some reason he was figuring out how to get in there, throw his body against a defender. He got some questionable calls early, but he kept the attack on. He kept the pressure on so he did his job.”
Consistently driving to the basket and drawing contact, Cohen was 19 of 28 from the free-throw line, which included a 12-for-16 effort in the second half.
“Our season turned when he took that next step,” Braun said of his junior guard. “Through the first month or so of the season he was having like eight points a game. And then sometime late December, maybe early January, he really found himself. Since then he’s been averaging 17. He had 28 in the semis (against Cristo Rey).”
Sabres’ leading scorer Garett Hemingway found himself shadowed for much of the game by Eli Wahlberg, who headed a defensive effort that limited Sts. Peter & Paul’s sophomore standout to just one field goal and two 3-pointers in a 14-point performance.
“They did an excellent job of guarding Garett tonight,” Gould said. “Even when we were running him off of screens he (Wahlberg) was somehow getting off the screen. They play the middle of the court and they don’t allow penetration. They did a great job defensively guarding us today.”
Hemingway scored 25 in the Sabres’ 58-47 win at Beth Tfiloh on Jan. 17, then scored 27 in a loss to the Warriors in Easton on Feb. 7. Wahlberg had 13 points in the win at Easton, but his primary focus Sunday was clamping down on Hemingway.
“He’s such a great defender,” Braun said of Wahlberg. “We usually switch everything one through five. And every once in awhile we come across a kid like that who we can’t switch because we can’t put our big on him. So Wahlberg just takes the challenge every time we have to do it and he boxed that kid up.
“Hemingway had a good game; he’s a good player. It wasn’t like (he had) zero (points),” Braun said. “But Eli made him work hard. And Hemingway made Eli work hard because he got into foul trouble.”
Hemingway scored eight of his 14 points in the first quarter as the Sabres (13-10) trailed 16-12 entering the second. The Warriors maintained that four-point edge as they carried a 28-24 lead into halftime.
Sts. Peter & Paul, which entered the game having won 11 of its last 13 games, outscored top-seeded Beth Tfiloh, 16-13, in the third quarter. Down 39-34, the Sabres rallied to take a 40-39 lead on a K’Den Spears’ three-point play, a Hemingway free throw, and Robbie Cunningham’s jumper from the left wing with 41 seconds left in the period.
Cohen nudged the Warriors back in front at 41-40 with a pair of free throws with 19.5 seconds left in the third. Sts. Peter & Paul’s Brayden Smith answered with a drive 30 seconds into the fourth quarter to give the Sabres what proved to be their last lead of the game at 42-41.
Cohen and Elan Vogelstein scored on consecutive drives before Sam Gruenberg (16 points) scored off the glass for a 47-41 Beth Tfiloh lead with 6:10 remaining. The Sabres didn’t allow the Warriors to get too far ahead though. Jakai Brooks (team-high 15 points) hit a 3-pointer, drawing Sts. Peter & Paul within 49-46. Two Cohen free throws were followed by Davis Kimminau scoring on a put-back, keeping it a three-point difference at 51-48.
A Vogelstein layup and a Cohen drive extended the Warriors lead to 55-48, but Hemingway buried his second 3-pointer with 2:38 left, getting the Sabres within 55-51. Cohen scored a layup then hit a foul shot to make it 58-51 Beth Tfiloh.
Sts. Peter & Paul continued to keep it a five-point deficit, as Finn O’Neill scored off a Brooks assist, and Smith drove in for a bucket with 47 seconds left.
But the Sabres would not get any closer the remainder of the game. After Cohen scored, Hemingway missed. Beth T’filoh got the rebound and pushed the ball into the hands of Cohen, who was fouled and canned a pair of free throws for a 64-55 lead with 26.1 seconds left. A Brooks 3-pointer 10 seconds later was the Sabres’ final points of the game as Cohen — named the player of the game — added one more foul shot.
“We couldn’t get our threes to fall,” said Braun, whose team made 10 in its victory at Sts. Peter & Paul, but only made two from beyond the arc on Sunday. “We didn’t get many looks from three. I don’t know if we hit one in the second half.
“But our defense found itself finally in the second half,” Braun continued. “We had a struggle there in the third quarter, but once our defense found itself we started getting stops and started getting him (Cohen) in the open court. And then he kind of put the game away by himself.”
Though disappointed, Gould applauded his team’s grit.
“Great season,” Gould said. “The boys fought so I really can’t complain. Boys are hurt, but you still got to learn to win. It just doesn’t happen overnight. I’m happy. Hopefully we’ll come back next year.”
