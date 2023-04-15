APTOPIX Orioles White Sox Baseball

Chicago’s Elvis Andrus slides into home plate safely as Baltimore catcher James McCann can’t make the tag during Saturday’s seventh inning.

 AP PHOTO

CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal tied the game in the 10th inning with a bloop RBI double, and Óscar Colás followed it with an RBI single to give the Chicago White Sox a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.