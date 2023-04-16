NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth career shutout and the second complete game in the majors this season, leading the New York Yankees to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
DJ LeMahieu homered and hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who earned a split of the four-game series after putting slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list with a hamstring strain before the game.
Cole (4-0) lowered his ERA to 0.95 in four starts, finishing off the Twins on 109 pitches in only 2 hours, 7 minutes. He got the final nine outs on just 25 pitches and retired former Astros teammate Carlos Correa on a fly ball to end it.
It was Cole’s seventh career complete game and his first shutout since July 10, 2021, at Houston. The only other complete game in the big leagues this year also came against Minnesota, when reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara threw a three-hitter for Miami in a 1-0 win on April 4.
After giving up an AL-high 33 home runs last season, Cole hasn’t allowed any this year. He’s opened a season with four straight wins for the second time. The right-hander also won his first four decisions as a rookie with the Pirates in 2013.
Cole improved to 5-0 in six career starts against the Twins, who hit five homers off him June 9 last year in Minnesota.
It was Cole’s second double-digit strikeout game this season and 44th since the start of the 2019 season — most in the majors. He also tied Ron Guidry for the team record with his 23rd double-digit strikeout game since signing with New York following the 2019 season.
Cole didn’t allow a hit until his 66th pitch when Donovan Solano singled to left field on a 2-2 slider after fouling off three pitches with two outs in the fifth inning. Michael A. Taylor also singled for the Twins in the sixth.
LeMahieu, batting fifth for the first time this year, had an RBI single off Pablo López (1-1) in the third and homered off the top of the right-field fence in the sixth. LeMahieu hit leadoff in his first 10 games.
López allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings.
RIGHT HAND MAN
Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of “Hamilton,” posed for pictures on the field with his cousin, Minnesota infielder José Miranda, and attended the game. Lin-Manuel Miranda was unable to attend last September when the Twins played a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Twins: RHP Louie Varland was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, two days after pitching six innings. LHP Brent Headrick was recalled from St. Paul.
Yankees: 3B Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain) will play a minor league rehab game Tuesday with Double-A Somerset and could be activated Wednesday. … RHP Luis Severino (right lat strain) threw a bullpen.
UP NEXT
Twins: RHP Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.53 ERA) pitches Tuesday night in Boston to open a three-game series.
Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 8.44 ERA) opposes Angels LHP José Suárez (0-1, 10.80) in the opener of a three-game series at home Tuesday night.
Rays 8, Blue Jays 1
TORONTO (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings in his fourth straight win, and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep.
Christian Bethancourt hit a three-run homer as the Rays rebounded from their first two losses of the season. Yandy Díaz reached four times, and Josh Lowe had two hits and three RBIs.
The Rays have homered at least once in all 16 games this season. Only Seattle (20 games in 2019) has started a season with a longer streak.
McClanahan (4-0) allowed one run and four hits. He struck out six and walked two.
Colin Poche, Garrett Cleavinger and Jason Adam each worked one scoreless inning. Adam closed it out by making a behind-the-back catch on Kevin Kiermaier’s liner and throwing to second to double off Santiago Espinal.
Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah (1-1) matched career-worsts by allowing seven runs and nine hits. He walked four and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.
An All-Star in 2022, Manoah pitched at least five innings in all 32 starts last season, including one in the wild-card round. He has completed the fifth inning just once in four starts this season.
Manoah hit Díaz with his first pitch of the game and loaded the bases before walking Wander Franco on five pitches. Luke Raley and Taylor Walls struck out but Lowe hit a two-run single to shallow center.
The first three Blue Jays reached safely against McClanahan in the bottom of the first, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting an RBI single, but the left-hander retired the next 11 batters in order.
Manoah struck out Franco and Raley to begin the fifth but couldn’t finish the inning. Walls walked and stole second, with umpire Lance Barrett’s out call overturned after the Rays challenged.
Lowe hit an RBI double, Vidal Bruján singled and Bethancourt followed with his third homer of the season, driving it out with his back knee touching the ground in the batter’s box.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rays: Franco was originally in the lineup at shortstop but was moved to DH after complaining of a stiff shoulder. Walls took over at shortstop.
UP NEXT
Rays: Tampa Bay has not named a starter for Monday’s game at Cincinnati. RHP Hunter Greene (0-0, 5.14 ERA) starts for the Reds.
Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (1-1, 1.35 ERA) starts Monday as the Blue Jays open a three-game series in Houston. RHP Cristian Javier (1-0, 4.24 ERA) goes for the Astros.
Red Sox 2, Angels 1
BOSTON (AP) — Garrett Whitlock threw seven innings of one-run ball, Justin Turner hit a two-run homer and Boston beat the Los Angeles in a game that lasted just under two hours.
Making just his second start after opening the season on the injured list while recovering from offseason hip surgery, Whitlock (1-1) allowed three hits with five strikeouts and two walks. He’s the first Boston starter of the season to go more than six innings.
“I think the pitch clock is a really good thing,” Whitlock said. “I do like working fast. Earlier on in spring training I worked a little bit too quick, so now its finding that rhythm of working fast but also making sure I’m rested before each pitch.”
Los Angeles star Shohei Ohtani had his 36-game on-base streak halted; it had been the longest active in MLB.
With regular closer Kenley Jansen unavailable after working the previous two games, Ryan Brasier got the final three outs for his first save. He struck out Mike Trout and got Ohtani to fly out to close the 1-hour, 57-minute game.
“It feels awesome. I love it,” Turner said of the quick game. “Don’t blink or you’re going to miss something, right? Again, a tip of the hat to Whit for going out and pounding the zone and working fast. Defense plays well when guys work fast and pound the zone.”
Reid Detmers (0-1) was given the loss in an outing where he gave up two runs on six hits, struck out seven and walked one in 6 1/3 innings.
“It was well pitched on both sides and they just got one more than we did,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said.
Wearing their yellow-and-powder blue city connect jerseys with light blue hats and white pants, the Red Sox posted their third straight victory over the Angels.
While Brandon Drury’s RBI single gave Los Angeles the lead in the second, Turner sent Detmers’ 94.5 mph fastball into the last row of Green Monster seats in the third, scoring Alex Verdugo.
“That’s pretty much where I wanted it,” Detmers said of the pitch. “It could have been a little bit higher in the zone, but that’s pretty much where I wanted it. I felt like he was just cheating on a heater there.”
BOSTON STRONG
Boston honored their 2013 World Series championship team before the game, including new Hall of Famer David Ortiz, the 2013 World Series MVP.
“It was great to see all those guys and what they did,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I saw a few highlights and was like ‘Wow, they did all that stuff.’”
Ortiz recalled the atmosphere in Boston 10 years ago, when two bombs went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring nearly 300.
“We ended up winning, right. It was a real movie,” said Ortiz, who gave a speech five days after the bombing. “It was a real-life story and we were all part of it. … To me, that year was very special.”
MOVING ON UP
A day after making his first MLB start, 22-year-old shortstop Zach Neto was moved from eighth into the leadoff spot Sunday. He went 0 for 4 and is still searching for his first big-league hit.
Neto was the club’s first pick from the 2022 draft and is the first player from that class to make their MLB debut.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Angels: RHP Ryan Tepera was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and RHP Andrew Wantz was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida returned to the lineup as the DH after missing the previous four games with hamstring tightness. … Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation and selected RHP Jake Faria from Triple-A Worcester.
UP NEXT
Angels: Ohtani (2-0, 0.47 ERA) looks to help the Angels avert a four-game sweep in the traditional Patriots’ Day game that runs in conjunction with the Boston Marathon. Ohtani worked seven scoreless innings to pick up the victory Tuesday against Washington.
Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello (0-0) is expected to come off the injured list and make his season debut. He was sidelined during spring training with right forearm inflammation.
