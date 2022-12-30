UMBC Maryland Basketball

Maryland guard Jahmir Young passes the ball as UMBC guard Dion Brown, left, forward Tra'Von Fagan (4) and guard Jacob Boonyasith defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in College Park.

 AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel

COLLEGE PARK (AP) — Donald Carey had 19 points, Jahmir Young scored 18 and joined an exclusive club and Maryland pulled away in the second half to beat UMBC 80-64 on Thursday night.


