Locksley

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley during a press conference.

 AP PHOTO

Conference realignment has widened the recruiting footprint for Power Five college football programs long before many teams open play in their new league homes. Oklahoma and Texas already have taken advantage of their plans to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2024. The Big Ten has created the most significant shift, at least in terms of geography. The sprawling conference will boast programs from the West Coast all the way to New Jersey. Realignment also has made conference stability a more critical recruiting piece as young men try to figure out exactly what they are getting into.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.