Military Bowl Preview Football

FILE — Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech on Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Duke’s ball-control offense will go up against a coach known for playing up-tempo. Gus Malzahn and UCF take on the Blue Devils in the Military Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

 AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

Whether passing or running, the UCF offense has revolved heavily around John Rhys Plumlee this season.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.