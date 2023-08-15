COLLEGE PARK (AP) — When Maryland coach Michael Locksley said at a Big Ten media day that the Terrapins are ready to compete for a conference title, it was an indication of how far the program has come.
It may have also been a sign of urgency.
It would be a shocker if the Terps win the Big Ten this season — they didn’t receive a single vote for the preseason AP Top 25 — but Maryland does have a luxury that doesn’t come around every year: Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is entering his fourth season as a starter. After going 7-6 and then 8-5 the past two seasons, it’s no surprise the Terrapins feel they’re capable of more.
“Our program is at a point finally we can say we’re here to compete for Big Ten championships,” Locksley said last month. “You haven’t heard me say that in the previous four times I’ve been in front of you guys, but I think now is the time.”
The Terps have shown they can compete with — and often show superiority against — the more mediocre Big Ten teams. Over the past two seasons, they are 0-8 against Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and Iowa, losing those matchups by an average of 25.9 points. Maryland is 7-3 in its other league games.
The margins of defeat against the top opponents were a little more palatable last year, when the Terps lost 34-27 to Michigan and 43-30 to Ohio State. But for all the strides Maryland has made under Locksley, the Terrapins haven’t really had a signature victory.
“The players and coaches in our program know what our expectations are,” Locksley said. “They know that the work has to supersede the goal. We’re not going to let a goal of wanting to compete for championships get in the way of the type of work and the amount of work it’s going to take to do that.”
The eight wins last season were Maryland’s most since 2010, and the Terps have won bowls in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2002 and 2003.
STABILITYTagovailoa has already set Maryland career records in yards passing, touchdowns passing, completions and total offense. He’s also been responsible for 91% of the team’s completions over the past three years.
“So many years. I feel old,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s just my process. I love Maryland, I love being here. I love working with the coaches, the guys. The community over here, they’re very supportive.”
ON THE GROUNDAlthough Maryland lost receiver Rakim Jarrett to the NFL draft, the Terps do return their top running back from a season ago. Roman Hemby ran for 989 yards and 10 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.
FAMILIAR NAMESMaryland has a couple of accomplished assistants on the staff this year. Josh Gattis, previously an offensive coordinator at Miami and Michigan and a co-offensive coordinator at Alabama, is now an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Terps.
Kevin Sumlin is at Maryland as a co-offensive coordinator, tight ends coach and associate head coach. He was a head coach at Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona before coaching the USFL’s Houston Gamblers in 2022.
SCHEDULEMaryland opens Sept. 2 against Towson. The most anticipated nonconference matchup will surely be a visit from Virginia on Sept. 15.
The Terps open Big Ten play at Michigan State on Sept. 23. They are at Ohio State on Oct. 7, then host Penn State on Nov. 4 and Michigan on Nov. 18.
AP TOP 251) Georgia — Second preseason No. 1 ranking (2008).
2) Michigan — Best preseason ranking since 1991 (also No. 2).
3) Ohio State — Has appeared in a record 35 straight preseason rankings.
4) Alabama — Has appeared in the top five in a record 15 consecutive preseason polls.
5) LSU — Best preseason ranking since 2016 (No. 5).
6) USC — Best preseason ranking since 2017 (No. 4).
7) Penn State — Has appeared in the preseason poll in six of the last seven seasons.
8) Florida State — First appearance in the preseason poll since 2018.
9) Clemson — Lowest preseason ranking since 2015 (No. 12).
10) Washington — Best preseason ranking since 2018 (No. 6).
11) Texas — Best preseason ranking since 2019 (No. 10).
12) Tennessee — Best preseason ranking since 2016 (No. 9).
13) Notre Dame — Sixth straight appearance in preseason rankings and 60th overall.
14) Utah — Five straight appearances in the preseason rankings.
15) Oregon — Lowest preseason ranking since 2018 (No. 24), 20th preseason appearance overall.
16) Kansas State — First preseason ranking since 2017 and highest since 2004 (No. 13).
17) TCU — First preseason ranking since 2018.
18) Oregon State — First preseason ranking since 2013, and highest ranking since 2001 (No. 11).
19) Wisconsin — Has appeared in seven straight preseason polls.
20) Oklahoma — Lowest preseason ranking since being unranked in 1999; streak of 10 straight top-10 preseason rankings snapped.
21) North Carolina — Has appeared in the preseason poll in three of the last four seasons.
22) Mississippi — Has appeared in 20 preseason rankings.
23) Texas A&M — Has appeared in five straight preseason polls, but this is its lowest ranking of the five.
24) Tulane — First appearance in the preseason rankings.
25) Iowa — Has appeared in the preseason poll in four of the last five seasons.
