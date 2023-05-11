SALISBURY — It could have gone oh so quietly.
After all, Colonel Richardson High’s baseball team had gone five innings without a hit or a run. The Colonels could have simply said it wasn’t their night, thanked their legion of fans that crammed the first-base seats at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, and maybe even offered a we’ll-be-ready-for-the-playoffs pitch.
Instead, they rallied, turning a five-run deficit into a one-run drama. Trailing by two heading into the seventh inning, they again rallied within one, and had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. But that’s where the comeback ended Wednesday night, as Parkside’s John Smith got a game-ending called third strike on Daniel Hesson to seal a 6-5 Rams victory in the Bayside Conference championship.
“That’s just the culture we’ve instilled in these guys,” Colonel Richardson head coach Ryan Blanchfield said of his team’s never-quit mentality. “We put four runs up in the sixth in a game they could have rolled over in. In the moment, which it’s a big moment on this nice field in front of a lot of fans, they scratched. That was very cool to see. I’m very proud of my guys.”
Parkside starting pitcher Aidan Brinsfield, who’s headed for Salisbury University, pitched two hitless innings, allowing only one baserunner on a first-inning walk to Camron Gondeck.
“That was the best velo we’d seen,” Blanchfield said of Brinsfield, who struck out three of the seven batters he faced. “We prepped for it. He’s a great pitcher. I’m sure he’s going to do just fine at Salisbury.”
Zach Robinson relieved Brinsfield to start the third, and held Colonel without a hit or run for another three innings, as the Rams (15-4) carried a 5-0 lead into the top of the sixth.
But Colonel (15-4), which had been outscored 18-1 in its final two regular-season games, rediscovered its offense in the sixth.
Hudson Post worked a leadoff walk. Chandler Tindall reached on an infield hit. Carter Walters singled sharply to center, scoring Post to make it 5-1. Gondeck then lined a double down the right-field line that eluded the lunge of Parkside right fielder Ethan Holland, scoring Tindall and Walters to make it 5-3.
Hesson grounded to Robinson, who despite slipping, made a strong throw to first for the first out of the inning. Brayden Dadds followed with a single to center that plated Gondeck, drawing the Colonels within 5-4. Colonel couldn’t get any closer as Conner Detrich bounced into a fielder’s choice before Manny Wallace popped out to short.
After building a 5-0 lead over the first three innings against Colonel starter Dadds, Parkside had been silenced by Hesson. Summoned with runners on second and third and two outs in the third, the junior left-hander struck out Tyler Janeski to end the inning, then pitched a scoreless fourth and fifth.
But the Rams pushed across the decisive run in the bottom of the sixth. Janeski lined a single to left. Storm Hartman reached when Hesson stumbled off the mound trying to field his bunt. A wild pitch advanced both runners.
Hesson came back to strike out Robinson swinging, then picked off Janeski at third. Casey Parsons followed with a grounder to short. But Gondeck’s throw to first was low and Hartman raced home for a 6-4 Rams lead.
Colonel again rallied.
Smith relieved Robinson to start the seventh and issued a leadoff walk to Jack Walls. Parkside’s left-handed closer fanned Post. Tindall hit a slow roller that first baseman Parsons fielded. But the Rams had no one covering first base, putting runners on second and first. Walters then scorched a comebacker that Smith snagged and threw to third, erasing Walls for the second out.
Gondeck’s single to right scored Tindall to make it 6-5, and moved Walters to third. Gondeck stole second. But Smith worked the count to 1-2 before getting a called third strike on Hesson to end the game.
“I know he’s feeling horrible right now, but that was the situation we want him in,” Blanchfield said of Hesson. “Ten times out of ten we’re going to go back to him.”
Hesson allowed one unearned run and four singles, struck out six and walked none over 3 1/3 innings.
“That was incredible,” Blanchfield said of Hesson’s pitching performance. “He’s a horse on the mound. He wants the ball and he’s just dominant. He shut them down. We’re one error away from them scoring zero and that being a completely different ballgame.”
Parkside took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Bailey stroked a two-out RBI single, moved to third on Smith’s single, and scored when Smith’s steal of second base drew a low throw from Walters.
The Rams pushed their lead to 5-0 in the third. With one out, Parsons and Bailey reached on consecutive singles before Smith was walked. Brinsfield’s squeeze bunt scored Parsons to make it 3-0. Two batters later, Gino Meienschein singled into shallow center, scoring Bailey and Smith, and bringing on Hesson.
“We got our mojo back,” Blanchfield said. “The scoreboard didn’t reflect it, but we needed that kind of effort, that fight to the end, and it was cool to see.”
The No. 1 seed in the Class 1A East Region I playoff bracket, Colonel Richardson is scheduled to host the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between No. 5 Cambridge-South Dorchester and fourth-seeded St. Michaels on Saturday at a time yet to be determined.
Parkside, the top seed in the 2A East Region II bracket, is slated to host the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between fifth-seeded Wicomico and No. 4 Easton on Saturday.
“Our whole plan going into this week, we got a big game on Saturday, run Aidan out a little bit and bring Zach in and see how far he can go, and then close it with our other horse, John,” Parkside head coach Kyle Daubert said. “Zach did a heckuva job out there. He battled. He’s a bulldog. And he did the job we needed him to do. John did a great job from the left side. He’s our number two on the bump. He’s another bulldog.”
