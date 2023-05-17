AMERICAN CORNER — Carter Walters was hoping to make contact. Jack Walls was hoping to make it home in time.
Both got what they wanted.
With two outs and daylight fading in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday, Walters drilled an 0-1 pitch that ricocheted off North Dorchester second baseman Jaiden Brooks into the outfield, sending Walls racing around third base and diving across home plate with the winning run ahead of catcher TJ Leonard’s lunging tag, lifting Colonel Richardson to a 5-4 victory over the Eagles for their second consecutive Class 1A East Region I baseball championship.
Colonel Richardson (17-4) advances to the state quarterfinals, where it will be the No. 2 seed and host seventh-seeded Central (12-6) at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“There’s no feeling like it,” Walls said. “You can’t even explain it. The joy after winning that game was like nothing else.”
With no lights at Colonel’s field and the game slipping over the four-hour mark, umpires decided play would be suspended if the score remained tied at 4-4 after Colonel batted in the bottom of the 10th.
Eagles reliever John Boyle hit Gavin Whitby to lead off Colonel’s 10th. Whitby was erased when Walls bounced into a fielder’s choice. Manny Wallace’s sacrifice bunt advanced Walls to second. North Dorchester opted to intentionally walk Chandler Tindall (3 for 4). That brought up Walters, who was 1 for 4 prior to the at-bat.
“Just put the ball in play and try to make up for them walking Chandler to get to me,” Walters said.
Walters stung a hard grounder that kicked off Brooks into center field and had Walls heading for third.
“As soon as I round first base I was just thinking in my head, ‘Send him, send him, send him’” Walters said of Walls.
Eagles center fielder Devin Rottman got to the ball and threw home.
“I was going for it no matter what,” Walls said. “My mind was just racing. I was just running as fast as I can.”
Leonard caught Rottman’s strike from center and lunged left, but not in time to tag the diving Walls, who was immediately grabbed by Camron Gondeck, then headed toward the right side of the infield where Walters was being rushed by his delirious teammates.
“I just felt a jolt of electricity and then everybody just came running at me,” Walters said.
North Dorchester (14-7), which came in having won 13 of its last 15 games — including 11 of last 12 — took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first against Colonel starter Brayden Dadds. Boyle reached on an error, took second on an errant pickoff attempt, and moved to third when catcher Walters bobbled the ball. Two batters later, Rottman (3 for 6) plated Boyle with a bunt single. Rottman took second on a catcher’s interference call, moved to third on Wes Windsor’s sacrifice bunt, and scored on Landon Abey’s single.
Colonel cut that lead to 2-1 in the home first. Tindall stroked a leadoff single against Eagle starter Jordan Regulski, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball, and scored on Gondeck’s groundout.
The Colonels took the lead in the fourth. Daniel Hesson, who relieved Dadds to start the third inning, was hit by a pitch. Courtesy runner Cam Todd stole second and moved to third on Conner Detrich’s single into shallow center. Todd scored on a wild pitch, then watched Detrich race home with the go-ahead run on Whitby’s suicide squeeze.
Both teams had multiple opportunities to add runs, with Colonel stranding 11 in scoring position, and North Dorchester leaving nine in scoring position.
Colonel loaded the bases in the fifth with one out, but Regulski got Gondeck and Hesson to fly out to center, keeping it a one-run game.
The Eagles tied it at 3-3 in the sixth when Rottman’s two-out singled scored Boyle.
Regulski reached his 105-pitch limit in the sixth, and was relieved by Boyle, who held Colonel to two runs over 4 1/3 innings.
“Jordan has been pitching great all year so that’s not any surprise to us,” North Dorchester head coach David Morrissette said. “John’s been a little off towards the end (of the season) so for him to do what he did was amazing too.”
Hesson reached his pitch limit with one out in the top of the eighth after notching his ninth strikeout. Gondeck came on and yielded a two-out single to Boyle, who scored two batters later on Rottman’s sharp single to left for a 4-3 Eagles lead.
Colonel answered in the home eighth. Dadds worked a leadoff walk, moved to second on Detrich’s sacrifice bunt, and was pushed to third on Whitby’s single to left. Todd came in to run for Whitby and stole second. Boyle fanned Walls for the second out, before walking Manny Wallace to load the bases. Tindall then beat out an infield hit, scoring Dadds with the tying run. But Bradley quickly threw across the field to get Todd in rundown to end the inning.
Gondeck walked Windsor to open the ninth, then struck out the next three.
“We went to Hess pretty early,” Colonel head coach Ryan Blanchfield said. “Our pitchers kept us in in. Gondeck was the right man for the right moment. He came through in a big moment.”
Walters reached on a bad-hop single to open the Colonel ninth. Gondeck got on with an infield hit when the first base umpire ruled Eagle first baseman Brice Bradley’s foot was off the bag. Hesson’s sacrifice bunt advanced the runners to second and third. Dadds dropped a bunt that Boyle scooped to Bradley at first for the second out, with Walters staying at third. Boyle ended the inning with a strikeout of Detrich.
The Eagles threatened in the top of the 10th. Jordan Harding reached on an error. After Boyle flew out to right, Regulski smoked a double down the left-field line, moving Harding to third. The threat ended there, as Gondeck got a called third strike on Rottman before getting Bramble to ground out to second for the final out, setting up Walters’ 10th-inning heroics.
“The kids left everything out there on the field,” Morrissette said. “I mean we battled all day long. We kept ourselves in it late.
“Top of the order had eight hits; top three guys had eights between (them),” Morrissette said of Boyle, Regulski and Rottman. “We just didn’t get anybody else behind them to help out.”
Notes: Dadds pitched two innings, allowing two runs and two hits, with two strikeouts and no walks. Hesson allowed one run and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, fanning nine and walking three. Gondeck got the win, pitching 2 2/3 innings, surrendering one run and three hits, walking two and striking out four. … Regulski allowed three runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings, walking one and striking out six. Boyle pitched 4 1/3, giving up two runs, four hits, walking three and striking out three.
