ST. MICHAELS — Camron Gondeck tripled and doubled, and Brayden Dadds pitched four innings of two-hit ball Thursday, as Colonel Richardson High’s baseball team sealed the North Bayside championship with a 5-2 victory over St. Michaels.
The Colonels (15-1, 7-0) will play Parkside for the Bayside Conference championship on May 9 at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury at 6 p.m.
Jack Walls was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for Colonel. Daniel Hesson, who earned a save, Dadds, Carter Walters and Conner Detrich each singled.
Softball
Colonel 2, St. Michaels 1
ST. MICHAELS — Makayla Newcomb spun a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking three, as the Colonels won for the ninth time in 11 games.
Ally Taylor and Kylie Rhinehardt each drove in a run for Colonel Richardson (12-4, 5-2). Olivia Christopher, Eileen Johnson and Cheyenne Cayer each singled for the Colonels.
Kent Island 13 North Caroline 12
STEVENSVILLE — Senior Allison Corbin swatted two home runs, and classmates Rilyn Heyliger and Erin Bowen each went 3 for 5 with a double to lead the Buccaneers (7-7, 4-3).
Corbin homered to center field on a 1-2 pitch to highlight a five-run, two-out Kent Island rally in the bottom of the seventh inning that tied the game.
Sophomore Hayven Applefeld pitched 6 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win. Freshman Abbie Mahaffey was 3 for 3 with two walks.
Taylor Dawkins had five hits for the Bulldogs (8-6, 5-2), Anna Hutchison finished with three hits, and Katelyn Tribbitt added two hits.
Girls’ Lacrosse
SSPP 21, Gunston 1
EASTON — Senior Hattie Messick scored four goals and set up two more, and Morgan Quade had a pair of goals and dished seven assists Wednesday as the Sabres stretched their winning streak in Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference play to 17.
Caroline Ewing (assist), Evelyn Murphy and Kathryn Murphy each had hat tricks for Saints Peter and Paul (9-3, 4-0), and Morgan Earls notched a pair of goals. The Sabres also got goals from Eden Zimmerman, Ashley Reinoehl, Keely Morgan and Eryn Callahan. Senior goalie Katie Bryan made five saves and freshman Charlotte Lewis came on to stop three shots.
