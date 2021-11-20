BALTIMORE — Colonel Richardson High’s football team spent this season making history.
The Colonels set school single-season records for victories (eight), longest win streak (six), most shutouts (five) and earned their first postseason victories ever.
A critical piece to that historic run was limiting turnovers.
“We tell the guys all the time, ‘We win the turnover battle we usually come out on top,’” Colonel head coach James Jackson said during a phone call Saturday. “Well, we lost the turnover battle last night, 3-1.”
Colonel committed turnovers on back-to-back possessions Friday, and host Edmondson-Westside capitalized, turning both miscues into touchdowns on the way to a 42-20 victory in a Class 1A state quarterfinal at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute’s Lumsden-Scott Stadium.
Fourth-seeded Edmondson (7-3) travels to top-seeded Fort Hill (11-0) for a state semifinal next Friday, while third-seeded Perryville (7-4) plays at No. 2 Mountain Ridge (11-0) in the other semifinal.
“They battled to the end,” Jackson said of his team, which finished the season 8-4. “They just played with a lot of heart and determination all year. This was a group that wanted to be there. They wanted to keep playing. They had the physical toughness and the mental toughness that some of our other teams just didn’t have.”
Down 20-14 in the second quarter, Colonel was driving toward a potential go-ahead score when quarterback Zach Robbins was intercepted. The Red Storm scored a touchdown a few plays later.
The Colonels’ next possession ended with a Cam Errickson fumble. Edmondson again turned that into six, and carried a 34-14 lead into halftime.
“When I go back and look at this film, and I even told the guys, when I post the film and they watch it, they’re going to realize how close they really were to being in the semifinals,” Jackson said.
Colonel got rushing touchdowns from Errickson, Robbins and Camron Gondeck, but its Double-Wing T attack was limited by Edmondson.
“They had film on us,” Jackson said of Edmondson. “Their two D tackles, they would cut you every time, every play. So they prevented us from running the wedge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.