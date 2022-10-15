AMERICAN CORNER — Senior Camron Gondeck figured all Colonel Richardson High’s football team really needed Friday night was a fast start to further lengthen its win streak.
All seemed to be going according to plan, as the Colonels built a 20-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
But a combination of turnovers, penalties and missed assignments helped Nandua (Virginia) shave that lead to eight as the third quarter passed the halfway point.
“I felt like we got comfortable,” Colonel head coach James Jackson said. “I think the guys started getting a little comfortable with the lead and we let them back in it. If we don’t get comfortable I think we walk away with this; we don’t have to sit here and my beard don’t have to turn gray, and I go home a little happier.”
The Colonels did give their head coach an ending that was happy and impressive, as Gondeck’s 5-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds remaining punctuated a 17-play, 98-yard march that swallowed almost the entire fourth-quarter clock to cement a 27-12 victory.
“Myself included, I think we took what we had in the first quarter — we played an amazing first quarter — and then we just thought we could get lazy,” said Gondeck, who despite Colonel’s mid-game lull celebrated senior night by rushing for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. “We started getting dumb penalties; just dumb things playing defense and got lazy and let them score a touchdown.”
After Gondeck’s 31-yard touchdown run with just over 6 minutes remaining in the second quarter pushed Colonel (5-2) to a 20-0 lead, Nandua (4-3) responded with a 52-yard scoring march that ended with quarterback Isaac Stodgill sweeping 3 yards around left end with 5 seconds left before halftime. Colonel blocked Dahleal Harmon’s point-after attempt and headed into the break leading 20-6.
“We went into the locker room, had a serious talk, figured some things out offensively and defensively, and still came out a little bit flat unlike we should have,” Gondeck said of the second half.
Jackson burned a timeout on Colonel’s first possession of the second half because he was missing two players on the punt team. The Warriors needed just seven plays to draw within 20-12, as Stodgill hit Makai Dorn in the left flat for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Nandua tried for two, but Colonel’s Chatydrick Pickrom stopped Nazere Blake on the pass attempt.
The Warriors had a chance to pull closer when Gondeck fumbled on Colonel’s next play from scrimmage. But Blake fumbled on the very next play and Colonel’s Collin Brewer recovered. Colonel turned the ball over again on its following possession, when Tarron Hammond was intercepted.
But Colonel’s defense, which stopped three of Nandua’s four fourth-down attempts, forced a punt by Stodgill, whose kick rolled all the way to the Colonel 2-yard line with 11:50 left in the game.
“We give them this speech before every game,” Jackson said. “The pregame speech is the squeeze; to dig deep, and when times get tough like that you’ve got to be able to squeeze and make a play. And those guys did that on that drive.”
Gondeck gained 17 yards on the first play. Colonel chewed clocked, reeling off nine consecutive running plays. Then on second-and-three from Nandua’s 38, Colonel first-year quarterback Brayden Dadds tossed a pass to Dominque Caven, who made an outstanding leaping catch on the sideline.
“Just figured we could catch them off guard,” Dadds said. “We’ve been eating the clock, driving. That’s our game, right? It was open and he (Caven) went up and got it for me.”
But Jackson was a little nervous when he heard the play-call.
“I trust (assistant coach Neil) Lambert, and when he said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to throw it here,’ I’m thinking in the back of my head, ‘Oh my gosh, why?’” Jackson said. “But when we completed it, hey, I’m happy. It was a great catch by Dom. Dom made a heckuva play on he ball. He was able to go up and get it at its highest point. So I’m proud of that. But I was nervous.”
Colonel returned to the running game, converting a fourth-and-1 from the 5 on a Dadds sneak. Then two plays later, Gondeck slam through two defenders and into the end zone with a 5-yard touchdown run. Ashton Vail tacked on the extra point for a 27-12 lead with 57 seconds left on the clock.
“He’s our powerhouse,” Jackson said of Gondeck. “Cam’s run the ball hard for us all year. He’s been our powerhouse.
“We were able to hold the ball for 11 minutues and 50 seconds,” Jackson said of the final drive. “So they dug deep that drive and we held onto the ball, and we didn’t let Nandua back on the field until we scored. So I’m proud of those guys.”
It appeared there may be little drama at the outset, though.
Nandua turned the ball over on downs after it was stopped on fourth down at the Colonel 22. On Colonel’s first play, Gondeck was sprung up the middle for a 73-yard gain to the Warrior 5. Gondeck’s 5-yard touchdown run on the next play and Dadds’ two-point run gave Colonel an 8-0 lead with 9:19 left in the first quarter.
“I knew that my offensive line is the heart of the offense right now,” said Gondeck after Colonel’s fifth straight win. “And I know that if I’m running the ball, or if anybody’s running the ball, they’re going to block for me as hard as they can. And that’s what they did. I ran right up behind them and trusted them and we were able to get it done.”
Colonel started its next possession at Nandua’s 25 when it again stopped the Warriors on fourth down. Three plays later, Dadds floated a pass that Chandler Tindall hauled in for a 15-yard touchdown reception and a 14-0 lead with 5:42 to go in the first quarter.
Tindall made a sparkling, one-handed 21-yard reception in the second quarter that helped set up Gondeck’s 31-yard touchdown run.
Easton 49, J.M. Bennett 13
EASTON — Senior Kevin O’Connor threw three touchdown passes and ran for touchdown as the Warriors rolled to a homecoming victory.
O’Connor completed 7 of 8 for 132 yards that included two touchdown strikes to Chase Raab and a third to Chris Baynard. O’Connor also carried six times for 68 yards and a score as Easton (6-1) won its fourth straight.
Freshman Dustin Blue led Easton’s running game, carrying 12 times for 91 yards and a touchdown. Brandon Jenkins had 58 yards and a touchdown on nine touches, and Jordan Nixon carried twice for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Queen Anne’s 46 Stephen Decatur 28
CENTREVILLE — KJ Smothers carried 50 times for 353 yards and four touchdowns as the Lions rebounded from its loss to Easton.
Quarterback Devin Wright was 4 for 5 passing for 36 yards, with Jai Roy making three receptions for 34 yards. Ashton Siwald complemented the Lions running attack, carrying four times for 51 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Roy also had two sacks and a forced fumble, Siwald logged six tackles, and safety Sam Miller had an interception for Queen Anne’s (6-1)
Kent Island 35 North Caroline 7
RIDGELY — Senior Kasey Heath had 30 carries for 234 yards and two touchdowns as the Buccaneers extended their win streak to six.
Keegan O’Brien finished with 80 yards on 12 carries and hauled in a touchdown pass from Tommy McAndrews, who completed 8 of 14 for 168 yards.
Lloyd Price had two interceptions for Kent Island (6-1).
Field Hockey
Gunston 2 Delmarva Christian 0
CENTREVILLE — Lane Parkhurst and Grace Shepherd each scored a goal Friday, as the Herons celebrated senior night with their fourth shutout of the season.
Gunston (7-1 overall, 3-1 Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference) is scheduled to play Saints Peter and Paul (9-1, 3-1) for the conference championship on Wednesday at a site to be determined. No time has been set yet. The two teams split during the regular season.
Herons goalie Sophia Kent did not have to make a save for Gunston.
SSPP 6, Indian Creek 0
ANNAPOLIS — Jules Stepp scored twice and Angie Webb, Morgan Quade, Piper Langston and Kayla Davis each had one goal to lead the Sabres, who won posted their seventh straight shutout.
Gennie Webb had a pair of assists for Sts. Peter & Paul, and CC O’Connor and Angie Webb added one assist apiece.
