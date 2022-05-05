DENVER (AP) — Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers each hit their first home runs of the season — both three-run shots — for the Colorado Rockies in a 9-7 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
Randal Grichuk also homered for the Rockies, who took two of three in the series. Daniel Bard got three outs for his eighth save in nine chances. He has had six consecutive scoreless outings.
Washington outhit the Rockies 15-10, and Juan Soto and Keibert Ruiz had solo home runs. Maikel Franko added three hits, including an RBI double.
Down 2-0, the Rockies went off on Aaron Sanchez (1-2) for a four-run second inning, ignited by successive doubles from Ryan McMahon and Rodgers. Sam Hilliard reached on a fielding error by shortstop Alcides Escobar, his third error in two days, and Hampson followed with a drive into the left-field bleachers.
Washington had the makings of a big inning in the top of the fifth when César Hernández singled, Soto walked and Josh Bell doubled in a run. But catcher Dom Nunez picked Soto off at third for the first out and after a single by Yadiel Hernandez, Jhoulys Chacin (3-1) come on and got Maikel Franco to ground into an inning-ending double play.
C.J. Cron’s one-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth chased Sanchez. One out later, Rodgers drove a 1-2 offering from Josh Rogers over the center field fence to boost Colorado’s lead 8-3.
Ruiz homered to lead off the sixth and Franco and Ruiz had RBI doubles in the seventh as Washington closed to within two runs before Grichuk’s solo shot off Kyle Finnegan in the bottom of the seventh.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: DH-INF Nelson Cruz was not in the starting lineup for a second straight game due to some muscle tightness in his back. Manager Dave Martinez said he was hopeful Cruz could return to the lineup for Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Rockies: OF Kris Bryant (back) is making progress in his rehab but is not expected to be ready to come off the 10-day injured list on Friday, which is when he’s eligible for reinstatement. No timetable has been set yet for his return.
UP NEXT
Nationals: RHP Joan Adon (1-4, 7.33 ERA) is slated to start Friday night in the series opener at the Los Angeles Angels.
Rockies: RHP Chad Kuhl (3-0, 1.90 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night at Arizona against RHP Merrill Kelly (2-1, 1.27 ERA).
Angels 8, Red Sox 0
BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 over seven shutout innings, had two hits and drove in a run in the Los Angeles Angels’ win over Boston.
Making his pitching debut in Babe Ruth’s original ballpark, the sport’s biggest two-way star since Ruth induced 29 swings and misses from Boston batters — a career high for Ohtani (3-2) and the most for any pitcher this year. He threw 81 of his 99 pitches for strikes, also a career high.
Jared Walsh had four RBIs, curling a two-run homer around the left-field foul pole in the seventh to break a scoreless tie.
The Angels turned a two-run game into a blowout in the eighth, when Ohtani’s line drive hit the Green Monster so hard that it knocked his uniform number out of the starting pitcher’s slot on the manual scoreboard.
Anthony Rendon followed with an RBI single to chase Tanner Houck (2-2), and Walsh added a two-run dribbler through the shifted infield to make it 7-0. Houck gave up seven runs on five hits and a walk, striking out four in 2 1/3 innings.
Brewers 10, Reds 5
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee’s six homers in another win over Cincinnati.
The major league-worst Reds have dropped to 20 of 21 overall. Cincinnati was unable to overcome another shaky performance by hard-throwing rookie Hunter Greene (1-4). The 22-year-old was tagged for eight runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings in his fourth consecutive loss. He struck out seven and walked one.
Luis Urías, Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura also had homers to help Milwaukee to its eighth win in nine games. Yelich finished with three hits and scored three times, and Adames had four RBIs.
Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser (3-2) allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits in five innings.
Tyler Stephenson homered and drove in two runs for Cincinnati.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.