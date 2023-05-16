Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby winner Mage arrives at Pimlico Race Course early Sunday, May 14, 2023 to prepare for this weekend’s Preakness Stakes as trainer Gustavo Delgado, Sr., right, looks on.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Preakness favorite Mage took to the track Tuesday for his most significant workout since winning the Kentucky Derby as his team focused on finding their routine following a spate of horse deaths at Churchill Downs that overshadowed the race.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.