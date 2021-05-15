AMERICAN CORNER — Ryan Blanchfield had seen enough after just nine pitches.
With two men on via walks and no outs in the first inning, Colonel Richardson High’s head baseball coach made a quick visit to the mound to tell starting pitcher Owen Nagel … a joke?
“He was amped up and we needed to settle him down,” Blanchfield said. “I told him a joke. It worked. I guess I should be a stand-up comedian. But I’m not quitting my day job.”
Though he yielded eight hits and six runs over six-plus innings, Nagel did a solid job preventing Easton from a big inning Friday afternoon, and benefitted from his team’s 11-hit attack for a 9-6 victory over the Warriors that stretched Colonel’s unbeaten streak to 28 games.
“I was nervous,” Nagel said of the first inning. “It was a big game against a good opponent and you go out there and try to do your best. And then your nerves get to you and then you start getting wild. I felt like I was overthrowing and trying to do too much at the same time. Once the defense helped me out, got three outs, I calmed down and was ready to roll next inning.”
Though not overpowering, Nagel (3-0) and his defense consistently short-circuited potentially big innings for Easton. (3-1).
The junior right-hander issued back-to-back walks to Jarin Winters and Jackson Cronan (3 for 3) in the bottom of the first, prompting Blanchfield’s early visit. Winters took second on a wild pitch, stole third, and scored on Ryan O’Connor’s sacrifice fly, creating the game’s only tie at 1-1. Cronan also reach third on a steal and wild pitch, but was left stranded, as Nagel got Carson Brown on a comebacker to the mound before Colin Baynard popped out to third.
Colonel (4-0) regained a lead it never relinquished at 3-1 in the second against Max Vener (1-1), as Crystian Brewer (2 for 3) drilled an RBI triple deep into the right-field corner and scored on Jordan Acree’s groundout.
The Colonels fattened that lead to 6-1 in the third. Will Turner (2 for 5) ripped a leadoff double and scored on Austin Walls’ singled. Vener looked like he might end the rally there as he struck out Camron Gondeck and Hunter Wolfe. But after walking Brewer, Matt Willoughby and Acree delivered consecutive RBI singles for a five-run cushion.
“We got the timely hits and I think that’s something we’ve probably been lacking this year is that one timely hit,” Blanchfield said. “We threw up that crooked number in a couple of innings and that’s what we needed to win the ballgame.”
The Colonels also needed Nagel to continue what he was doing. And he did.
Easton looked ready to take a big hunk out of its deficit in the third. Winters hit a leadoff double and moved to third when Cronan (3 for 3) dumped a single into shallow center. O’Connor (2 for 3, two RBIs) followed by lining a shot off Nagel’s leg for a single that scored Winters to make it 6-2.
Nagel rebounded, retiring the next three straight and stranding Cronan at third — one of five times Easton left a runner at third.
“He settled in and that’s what we expect out of Owen,” Blanchfield said. “And that’s what we’re going to get. The kid works hard.”
The Warriors pulled within 6-3 in the fourth. Isaac Dressler walked and scored three batters later when Winters reached on an error. Cronan singled to right, sending Winters steaming into third. But as Cronan took the turn at first, Colonel cutoff man, Josh Cohee, took Brewer’s throw from right field and fired to first where Cronan was tagged out to end the inning.
“Could have used more timely hits,” Easton head coach Albert Pritchett said. “And credit goes to Colonel. They are always well prepared. You make a mistake, Colonel seizes the moment.”
O’Connor stroked a leadoff single to center in the fifth, moved to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third when Brown grounded out to third. Nagel plunked Vener with a pitch two batters later, putting Warriors on the corners. But for a third consecutive inning, an Easton baserunner would be stranded at third, as Dressler hit a line drive that Cohee made a nice backhanded stab on to end the inning.
Vener kept the Warriors within striking distance. After surrendering a leadoff single to Cohee (2 for 4, RBI) in the fourth, Easton’s senior left-hander retired eight straight before Cohee smacked a two-out single to right in the sixth.
Easton crept within 6-4 in the sixth. Tristan Cassell worked a leadoff walk and scored when Cronan hit a two-out sinking line drive that a charging Acree just missed making a diving catch on. Nagel got a called third strike on O’Connor to end the inning, then watched his teammates pad their cushion with a three-run seventh.
Walls (2 for 4) singled and was sacrificed to second by Gondeck, ending Vener’s day on the mound. Cronan came on in relief, walked Wolfe then watched Brewer reached on an infield hit, loading the bases. Willoughby dropped a suicide squeeze, plating Walls for a 7-4 lead. An error and a bases-loaded walk extended Colonel’s lead to 9-4.
The Warriors pieced together yet another big threat in the bottom of the seventh. Nagel walked Brown and gave up a single to Colin Baynard, bringing on Zach Robbins in relief.
Robbins walked the first two men he faced, the second plating Brown to make it 9-5. After getting a called third strike on Cassell, Robbins got pinch-hitter Logan Weems to bounce into a fielder’s choice that scored Colin Baynard, drawing Easton within 9-6. The rally ended there though, as Robbins struck out Winters swinging.
“Colonel has always been a good team,” Pritchett said. “They take advantage of every mistake you make. We never gave up, clearly that (showed in the) last inning.”
Vener allowed seven runs (six earned), 10 hits, walked two and struck out six over 6 1/3 innings.
Nagel yielded five earned runs, struck out three and walked five before Robbins took over in the seventh, striking out two and walking two.
“Pitchers threw well,” Blanchfield said. “Robbins comes in and closes the door. That’s what our game plan was coming in so it actually worked out very well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.