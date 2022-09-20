EASTON — There’s still things to work on and figure out.
But Easton High’s boys’ soccer team continued its trend in the right direction Tuesday night.
Brody Byrnes scored two goals, Charlie Kaminskas stopped a penalty kick, and Santiago Fresco Rubio scored what proved to be the game-winner on a PK midway through the second half as the Warriors stretched their winning streak to three with a 3-2 victory over Wicomico.
“Resilient,” Easton head coach John Pritchett said after his team improved to 3-2. “It wasn’t necessarily our best night, but we put in the effort and the work that were required to come out with the win. That’s all that matters. We go home with the victory tonight.”
Byrnes gave Easton a 1-0 lead in the second minute when he gained possession of a ball and drove into a wide open left side of the net.
Not quite 10 minutes later, Kaminskas collided with a Wi-Hi striker. Kaminskas sat the remainder of the first half while Jack Kilbourne took over as keeper. Kilbourne was tested immediately, as he stopped Wicomico’s Cristo Sanchez Cabrera in the 13th minute.
The Indians (2-3) continued putting pressure on Easton’s goal, as Bren Sanchez-Sanchez unloaded a left-footed drive wide right before Kilbourne foiled Anthony Hambleton on a direct kick with 21:08 left in the half.
“For the second game in a row we had to sub our keeper early on,” Pritchett said. “Jack Kilbourne came on, did a great shift for us to finish off the first half.”
Easton carried its 1-0 lead into halftime.
The Indians had yet another opportunity to tie, when they were awarded a penalty kick in the third minute of the second half. But Kaminskas punched away Andrew Soriano’s shot, then held his breath as the follow shot missed the mark.
“It was very stressful,” Kaminskas said of the PK. “I was just worried he was going to score; close game right there. Just got to make the save and I did. He kind of gave it away. He looked at (where he was going to shoot).”
Less than 90 seconds later, Byrnes got a ball on the right side and squeezed a shot between the right post and Indians keeper Daniel Gibrilla.
“Second one, beautiful ball down the line,” Byrnes said. “Dribble in and I was going to go far post, but as soon as he shifted, the near post opened up and I just tapped it into the corner.”
Wicomico cut its deficit to 2-1 with 24 minutes remaining, when Jesus Cabrera Morales curved in a shot into the upper left corner.
But the Warriors regained their two-goal cushion 1:25 later, after Wi-Hi was called for a penalty inside the box. Fresco Rubio calmly parked the PK into the left corner past the lunging Gibrilla for a 3-1 lead.
Wicomico ramped up the pressure on Kaminskas. Cabrera Morales banged a shot off the right corner of the goal frame with 14 minutes remaining. Sanchez-Sanchez shot high with 7:40 left, then watched Sanchez Cabrera boot a ball wide right. Kaminskas then denied Cabrera Morales with 3:10 left.
Just 35 seconds later, Wicomico’s Youvensley Alcide knocked a shot in from a scrum on the left side of the goal, drawing the Indians within 3-2.
But Easton maintained possession the majority of the final 2:35 to preserve the victory.
“For our fifth game of the season, things are starting to come together,” Pritchett said. “We’re starting to learn each other, learn our roles, our responsibilities. Doing well.”
Byrnes agreed.
“I think we’re playing good, but we definitely have more potential going forward,” Byrnes said. “We just need to keep connecting better to the midfield and our back line needs to tighten up. Once we figure out how to connect the pieces together we’re going to be good going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.