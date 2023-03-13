Commanders Free Agency Football

Washington bolstered its offensive line Monday by signing Nick Gates, who split time at guard and center during his 42 games with the New York Giants over the past four seasons.

 AP PHOTO

Defensive tackle Daron Payne is under contract long term, and now the Washington Commanders are starting to address their biggest need, the offensive line.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe.

