Packers Commanders Football

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) and running back Antonio Gibson celebrate connecting for a touchdown during Sunday’s first half against Green Bay.

 AP PHOTO

LANDOVER (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay’s offense sputtered, penalties piled up at the most inopportune moments and the Packers lost their third game in a row, 23-21 at the Washington Commanders on Sunday for their longest skid since 2018.

