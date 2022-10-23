LANDOVER (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay’s offense sputtered, penalties piled up at the most inopportune moments and the Packers lost their third game in a row, 23-21 at the Washington Commanders on Sunday for their longest skid since 2018.
Nursing a sore thumb and out of sync with receivers, Rodgers was 23 of 35 for 194 yards and the Packers went 0 of 6 on third down. Green Bay (3-4) had just 232 total yards of offense to Washington’s 364 and lost Allen Lazard to a shoulder injury, making him the team’s third wide receiver to go down during the first losing streak under coach Matt LaFleur.
Rodgers finished the game face down on the turf after a failed final play that ended with him throwing a lateral out of bounds.
But the problems were not limited to offense: Amari Rodgers continued his struggles returning punts by muffing one that set Washington up in the red zone, and cornerback Eric Stokes was flagged for a costly illegal contact penalty that wiped out a fumble return touchdown and later for unsportsmanlike.
The negatives outweighed the few positives: a 63-yard pick-6 of Taylor Heinicke by De’Vondre Campbell and two touchdown passes from Rodgers to Aaron Jones — the second of which completed a 75-yard drive aided by Washington penalties that pulled the Packers within two with 3:26 left in the fourth quarter.
Playing behind a remade offensive line without All-Pro left tackle David Bahktiari, Rodgers struggled to find a rhythm, missing wide-open receivers at times and others putting the ball in their hands for ill-timed drops.
The Packers had no third-down conversions for the first time since 1999 — 370 games ago and before Rodgers graduated high school.
Washington’s front four also played a role in frazzling Rodgers and making him look more like a rookie than a 38-year-old four-time NFL MVP. Only a series of penalties on the Commanders (3-4) made the game close in the final minutes.
Heinicke, making his first start of the season in place of injured Carson Wentz, threw for two touchdowns and was 20 of 33 for 200 yards after starting 1 of 7 for 14 yards with the interception. One of those TD throws was a perfect pass to Terry McLaurin.
Heinicke also found McLaurin for a 12-yard completion on third-and-9 just before the two-minute warning, sparking “Terry! Terry!” chants from the Commanders fans outnumbered by Packers supporters and helping seal the team’s second consecutive ugly victory. McLaurin beat top Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander on that play and his first TD catch since Week 1.
HAIL TO THE WHO?
Washington picked this as its annual “homecoming game,” welcoming back dozens of former players who paraded around the stadium then met with fans before the game. Among those attending: Pro Football Hall of Fame member Art Monk and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien.
Embattled team owner Daniel Snyder was not present, but his wife, Tanya, spoke at a pregame rally that included a video of highlights from the 90 years since the franchise’s founding in 1932. Oddly, during her speech to the crowd, she made reference to “seven decades of fantastic football.”
She closed her remarks by making reference to the club’s old nickname, which was abandoned in July 2020, saying, “Hail to the Redskins. And let’s beat Green Bay.”
INJURIES
Packers: LB Rashad Gary was evaluated for a concussion in the second half. ... Bahktiari (knee) was inactive after being added to the injury report Saturday. ... Green Bay as also without wide receiver Randall Cobb and reserve interior lineman Jake Hanson, who went on injured reserve.
Commanders: Rookie TE Cole Turner was concussed attempting to make a catch late in the second quarter and quickly ruled out. ... Rookie WR Jahan Dotson missed a third consecutive game with a hamstring injury.
UP NEXT
Packers: Visit the Buffalo Bills next Sunday night.
Commanders: Visit the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.
Panthers 21, Bucs 3
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and Tampa Bay fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach.
Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290 yards for the Bucs (3-4). One of those incompletions came when Mike Evans dropped a wide-open 64-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game.
Brady hasn’t had a losing record this far into a season since the 2002 New England Patriots dropped four straight games to reach 3-4. Brady has never been under .500 after eight games.
P.J. Walker threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns for Carolina (2-5) in place of injured Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. The Panthers won for the first time under interim coach Steve Wilks, who replaced Matt Rhule when he was fired Oct. 10.
Tampa Bay’s defense allowed the Panthers to rush for 173 yards, three days after Carolina traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.
D’Onta Foreman ran for 118 yards, Chuba Hubbard added 63 yards and a touchdown and the Panthers handed the Buccaneers their third loss in four games.
Carolina came in as a 13 1/2-point underdog and having lost 12 of 13 games. It’s now one game behind the Bucs and Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South.
The Panthers led 7-0 at halftime behind a 20-yard TD pass from Walker to D.J. Moore. The Buccaneers couldn’t get anything going in the first half after Evans juggled and then dropped the long pass from Brady when he was more than 10 yards behind the defender.
The Bucs never recovered on offense and were limited to 46 yards rushing.
Carolina pushed the lead 14-0 after Foreman’s 60-yard run set up a 17-yard touchdown burst by Hubbard. Walker put the game away with a 29-yard TD pass to tight end Tommy Tremble in the right corner of the end zone with 9:33 left in the game.
Cowboys 24, Lions 6
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns and Dak Prescott threw for a score in his return from injury while Dallas leaned on its defense again in a victory over Detroit.
The Cowboys (5-2) recovered Jamaal Williams’ fumble inside their 1 with a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Jared Goff was responsible for four other Detroit turnovers — he threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
Prescott was predictably ragged after missing five games with a fractured right thumb, and the offense struggled much as it did when Cooper Rush got a boost from the defense and went 4-1 as the star QB’s replacement.
The Lions (1-5) got a solid showing for three quarters from the NFL’s worst defense, but coach Dan Campbell fell to 0-11-1 on the road with the Lions in something of a homecoming for the Texas native.
Campbell’s frustration showed when he threw his headset after Williams lost the ball in a pile and Anthony Barr recovered for Dallas with the Cowboys up 10-6.
Goff’s first three turnovers led to the three Dallas touchdowns, starting with Trevon Diggs’ third interception on a diving play inside the Dallas 20 with the Lions leading 6-3.
Elliott jump-started the ensuing 82-yard drive by hurdling DeShon Elliott on an 18-yard run. Tony Pollard ran 28 yards two plays later, and the Cowboys took their first lead on Elliott’s 1-yard plunge.
Dallas didn’t have to go nearly as far after the next two turnovers from Goff.
Elliott’s second TD came after Goff was intercepted by Jourdan Lewis at the Dallas 46.
Prescott threw a 2-yard scoring pass to rookie Peyton Hendershot after Goff lost the ball on one of two sacks by rookie Sam Williams, giving the Cowboys possession at the Detroit 24.
The first multi-TD game of the season for Elliott came after he took a hard shot on his right knee and was sidelined briefly in the first half.
Elliott had 57 yards on 15 carries, and Pollard rushed 12 times for 83 yards.
Prescott was 19 of 25 for 207 yards, while Goff was 21 of 26 for 228 yards. Williams was effective with 79 yards on 15 carries, but had the critical mistake that kept the Lions from taking a fourth-quarter lead.
Giants 23, Jags 17
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two Giants defenders tackled Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk inside the 1-yard line as time expired, preserving New York’s 23-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday to match its best start since 2008.
New York quarterback Daniel Jones ran for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown, turning to his legs to carry the Giants (6-1) down the stretch. He ran for 35 yards on a go-ahead drive and capped it with a 1-yard plunge after consecutive penalties by Jacksonville moved the ball inches from the goal line.
Jacksonville had a final shot and reached the New York 1-yard on Trevor Lawrence’s pass to Kirk. But Julian Love and Xavier McKinney stopped Kirk short of the goal line, even as Jaguars players tried pushing the pile into the end zone.
Lawrence doubled over when Kirk came up short. The second-year quarterback finished the day 22 of 43 for 310 yards.
The Giants leaned on their ground game — despite being down two starting offensive linemen and its starting tight end — to win another close one. Their six victories have come by a combined 27 points, a small margin that contributed to them being three-point underdogs on the road against the reeling Jaguars (2-5).
Saquon Barkley finished with 107 yards on 24 carries, and Graham Gano kicked three field goals. Gano’s last one gave the Giants some breathing room.
Barkley had the most impressive run of New York’s go-ahead drive, making Jaguars safety R ayshawn Jenkins look silly with a jump cut that led to an 18-yard gain.
Jacksonville lost its fourth in a row — a troubling trend for a team that looked to be turning a corner last month — and extended its NFL-record for cross-division losses to 19. The young Jaguars continued to be their own worst enemy, starting with 13 penalties for 81 yards.
Running back Travis Etienne also fumbled at the 2-yard line, turning a near-touchdown into a touchback. Linebacker Foye Oluokun was flagged for roughing the passer in the third quarter, a penalty that negated an interception. And coach Doug Pederson opted against challenging a questionable spot near the goal line, and the Jaguars were stuffed on the next two plays for a crucial turnover on downs.
The Giants did a much better job of overcoming adversity.
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was taken to a hospital with a bloody eye injury. Bellinger appeared to take an inadvertent fist to the face, and maybe a finger to the eye, from Jaguars rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd in the second quarter. Team trainers wore gloves while they tried to stop the bleeding. Bellinger’s eye appeared to be swollen shut as he was carted off the field.
Bellinger’s injury was the third for the Giants in the first half. Left guard Ben Bredeson was ruled out after sustaining a right knee injury in the first quarter. Right tackle Evan Neal injured his left leg in the second when Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris landed on the back of his leg.
Neal, the seventh overall pick in April’s draft out of Alabama, was in pain on the field after the play. He eventually limped off before being checked in the medical tent on the sideline. Neal eventually took a cart into the locker room afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.