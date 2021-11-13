Three years ago, Cambridge-South Dorchester High’s Sarah Condon made school history when she became the first female runner from a Bayside Conference school to win a state cross country championship on the hills of Hereford High.
Saturday Condon’s younger brother John made a little history of his own, when the Cambridge-South Dorchester High senior won the Class 1A boys’ state title on those same torturous hills in Parkton.
Nine days after finishing second to Bohemia Manor’s Day Leone at the 1A East Region championships at Fair Hill in Elkton, Condon defeated his rival, covering the 3-mile course with a first-place time of 16 minutes, 55.2 seconds. Leone was second, clocking a 17:14.2
John Condon becomes the first runner from a Bayside school to win a boys’ state championship at Hereford since 1985, when Wicomico’s Richard Williams won the boys’ Class B title. Condon also becomes the first Cambridge-SD boys’ state champion since John Wheeler won the Class B (now 2A) title in 1979.
Kent Island junior Sarah Van Ornum, this year’s Bayside Conference and 2A East Region girls’ champion, finished 10th in the 2A race with a time of 20:42.6. Poolesville’s Daisy Dastrup won the girls’ 2A title with a 19:40. Easton’s Sophie Leight was 21st in 22.15.5.
James M. Bennett’s Timmy Synowiec, the boys’ Bayside Conference champion, finished second in the Class 3A competition with a 16:05.9, placing second to Centennial’s Antonio Camacho-Bucks 15:51.4.
