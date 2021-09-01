Al Waters was looking for a lot when he and his Queen Anne’s County High football team made the three-hour trek to Fort Hill two weeks ago for a quad scrimmage.
In addition to playing the host Sentinels, a perennial state-title contender in Maryland’s Class 1A ranks, the Lions played Wheeling Park, a West Virginia state champion in 2015, and the non-travel team from St. Frances Academy, the Baltimore-based private power known for producing Division I players.
Waters’ mind wasn’t on winning as much as it was hoping his players could gain a healthy dose of confidence against three opponents that may be the toughest his team faces all season.
“They had ups and downs, but for the most part they didn’t back down because of who we were playing,” Waters said who begins his second season as head coach at his alma mater. “I mean we got beat at times, but it was a good learning experience for them. I think even though they’re young, it’s not an excuse. That scrimmage alone should give them enough confidence to play.”
And play well Waters hopes, whose team begins its season with area power North Caroline on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Ridgely.
Gaining a nice measure of confidence from the Lions’ stiff preseason test was 5-foot-10, 225-pound senior Peyton Gestole, a 2A-3A all-North Bayside first-team selection on the offensive and defensive lines last spring during the COVID-abbreviated season.
“Peyton played very well even against St. Frances,” Waters said. “He’s a load. He’s great with his hands, moves forward real good. Hard to down block. He’s definitely going to anchor our D-line.”
The Lions have other anchors on defense. Senior inside linebacker Dylan Meekins (6-1, 215) has played four years under Waters, including two seasons at Cambridge-South Dorchester.
“Dylan’s going to be a stud at inside backer,” said Waters, who was Cambridge-SD’s defensive coordinator before taking over at Queen Anne’s. “He’ll anchor down the calls.”
Another encouraging sign was the play of junior cornerback Nasim Hawkins (5-10, 165), who didn’t allow a reception against St. Frances.
“Nasim is a real good pick-up for us,” said Waters of Hawkins, who played varsity at Queen Anne’s as a freshman, transferred to Cambridge-SD, and is now back in Centreville.
Queen Anne’s also returns all-North first-team outside linebacker Thadeo Hyland, a 5-10, 190-pound junior. Freshman Parker Whiteford (6-0, 175) will start at the other outside linebacking spot, while sophomore Aiden Banning (5-10, 170) joins Meekins inside.
Junior tackles Nate Ford (6-3, 295) and Aimirr Coles (6-2, 230) bookend Gestole up front. Despite the loss of all-North first-team cornerback Jordan Johnston, who suffered a season-ending injury during seven-on-seven play this summer, the secondary looks strong with senior Jayden Handy (5-9, 155) at the other corner, and juniors KJ Smothers (5-10, 215) an Ashton Siwald (6-1, 185) at safety.
“We’re going to be tough to defense if we stay healthy,” Waters said.
The bigger questions may lie on offense.
Less than a week before the start of the season, junior Tommy McAndrews (5-11, 175) and sophomore Devin Wright (5-10, 165) were still locked in a battle to see who would succeed SyRus McGowan at starting quarterback. Siwald (8 receptions, 162 yards, two touchdowns), first-team all-North at wide receiver, is back, but the loss of the speedy Johnston (17-245-4) at slot may be felt throughout the year.
The run game looks to be in capable hands with the return of all-North halfback Smothers, who carried 66 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns, and latched on to eight passes for another 141 yards in the spring. Handy starts at fullback though Meekins could also tote the ball.
Gestole returns at center, but other than Ford at left tackle, he is surrounded by a sophomore cast. Malone Grace (5-10, 220) lines up at guard between Gestole and Ford. Zach Blanchard (6-2, 285) starts at right guard, with Nick Morrissette (6-0, 190) at right tackle. Sophomore Jai Roy (6-2, 195) is at tight end.
“We stay healthy, I guess the sky’s the limit,” said Waters, whose team went 2-3 in the spring. “I wish we opened up with someone other than Caroline with all the young guys. But they’re battled tested already with the scrimmage we had.
“ Healthy and no turnovers,” Waters said of the keys to the season. “Just have to be smart with the ball in the quarterback spot. Keep the chains moving, take some shots downfield and connect. We’ve got to get some consistency play from the quarterback.”
