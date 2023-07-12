Hall of Fame Candidates Football

Tom Coughlin, who won two Super Bowls as head coach of the New York Giants, was named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

 AP PHOTO

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Two-time winning Super Bowl coaches Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan and team owners Robert Kraft and Virginia McCaskey were among the 60 semifinalists announced Wednesday for the 2024 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.


  

